In the Agony of Defeat, Dems Grasp for Straws
Elon Musk's purported "Victory Hail" gesture is seized by bewildered Left as an object of orientation and vituperative commiseration.
President Trump’s flurry of Executive Orders has sent the Democrat Establishment into a tailspin that reminds me of Slovenian Vinko Bogataj’s “Agony of Defeat” ski flying crash on Heini Klopfer Hill in Oberstdorf, West Germany on March 7, 1970.
Suffering the agony of defeat, the Dems have flailed about wildly, grasping for something—anything—to halt what is known in aviation as a Fatal Flat Spin—that is, when the center of gravity shifts too far aft and the aircraft's rotation becomes more horizontal. In this situation, the wings fail to produce enough lift, causing the aircraft to fall straight down while spinning.
For those interested in seeing a super cool dramatic recreation of a fatal flat spin, watch the scene in the Right Stuff when Chuck Yeager experiences a flat spin while test flying an F-104. In his case, his engines lost thrust on a steep vertical climb, which caused the stall, followed by the plane falling backwards like a leaf in such a way that Yeager was unable to regain control of his flight surfaces, even though he had enough airspeed induced by the fall.
For an illustration of an emotional Fatal Flat Spin expressed in a human female, watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the following video.
AOC has the same head shake/hair playing moves as Harris. Is this some kind of Liberal palsy?
“One of the foundational principles of America is that we hate nazis” lmao!
Oh this poor dumb woman.
She could have had a career posting thirst traps on TikTok, dancing in a bikini or whatever. But some dude lied to her, likely in an attempt to get laid, and told her that she’s super duper smart and inspirational.
And now she humiliates herself on the daily, making inane statements like “the rebranded Roman salute” and “it’s vital that we keep the lights on!”