By Peter A.McCullough, MD, MPH

Serial injections of lipid nanoparticles laced with pseudouridinated mRNA coding for the Spike protein of a coronavirus sounds like a bad idea from the description. Now four years into the mass vaccination debacle, more manuscripts have emerged describing the broad and long-lasting effects of these injections on the human body.

Pallas performed a systematic review focusing on immune system dysregulation or “inflammatory signatures” left by the vaccines in the human body.

“Paradoxically, the results of this study show that COVID-19 vaccines may expose some people to an increased risk of immune dysregulation. This likelihood is confirmed by recent evidence from the published biomedical literature linking immune dysregulation, the spike effect of COVID-19 vaccines, and the temporal occurrence with the adverse effects caused. These findings are testable, not confounded by SARS-CoV-2 infection, concurrent or prior autoimmune diseases, or effects of host genetic background on susceptibility to reactogenicity. However, cases of systemic adverse reactions have been reported in patients with allergic diseases, such as asthma, hay fever, allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, food allergies, and/or intolerances, who are potentially susceptible to COVID-19 and worsening of their chronic diseases after vaccination with BNT162b2, such as intestinal dysbiosis. Some reports posit the onset autoimmune diseases after vaccination ruling out that autoimmune conditions were diagnosed at baseline or recurred after vaccinations, including infections. In post-mortem investigations of post-vaccination deaths, the causal association was established, all sudden deaths should be disclosed and investigated to determine clear evidence about the death following COVID-19 vaccination.”

It should be no surprise that allergic dermatitis, mast cell activation syndrome, asthma, increased frequency of upper respiratory illnesses, and other syndromes consistent with immune system dysregulation occur after COVID-19 vaccination. Most of these syndromes should be expected after mRNA vaccination for influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

Morlanes Pallás R. Innate and adaptative immune mechanisms of COVID-19 vaccines. Serious adverse events associated with SARS-CoV-2 vaccination: A systematic review. Vacunas. 2024. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.vacun.2024.01.001.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

