As female villains go, few can hold a candle to Lady MacBeth, who constantly goads her husband—more or less a kind man with a conscience—to murder King Duncan. Throughout the play, it’s clear that she—far more than her irresolute husband—lusts for power and will do anything to get it. Shakespeare gives her what may be the most memorably villainous lines in all of English literature:

I have given suck, and know

How tender ’tis to love the babe that milks me.

I would, while it was smiling in my face,

Have plucked my nipple from his boneless gums

And dashed the brains out, had I so sworn as you

Have done to this.

As a Professor of English the Northern Virginia Community College, Jill Biden is probably familiar with Lady MacBeth. I wonder if it ever crosses her mind that she is possessed with a similar ambition.

On the other hand, her performance after the debate was so preposterous that one wonders is she is is not so much possessed by Satanic ambition as she is insane.

I suspect this is the craziest spectacle that’s ever happened in U.S. national politics. Is Jill Biden the true repository of executive power? Some have compared her to President Wilson’s wife Edith after Wilson suffered a debilitating stroke in October 1919. The conventional narrative is that she and Wilson’s doctor controlled him for the rest of his term, and saw to it that no significant executive decisions were made till he left office.

It’s clear that sinister Machiavellians are running the Democratic Party. Far harder to understand is why so many ordinary citizens who sympathize with the Party are still playing along with this charade. Is it solely out of antipathy for Donald Trump?

Many readers of this Substack probably share my perception that the collective madness we now see unfolding in presidential politics strongly resembles the lemming-like rush—even among pregnant women who wouldn’t drink a solitary glass of Chardonnay—to get an untested gene transfer shot marketed by Pfizer (a company with one of the worst civil and criminal rap sheets in American corporate history).

Clearly a large number of Americans have lost their minds.

