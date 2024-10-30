Jeff Bezos: "The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media"
Washington Post owner chooses not to endorse a presidential candidate, explains why, triggers temper tantrum among MSM twits.
For decades I have suspected that the people who work in the mainstream media consist of the following three tiers:
1). Owners and executives who are closely connected with powerful commercial and political interests.
2). Yes-men who the run editorial offices and newsrooms
3). Immature, half-educated, narcissistic twits who read the news and write reports.
While the guys at the top know they are serving powerful interests, including those of the Deep State, the lower two tiers seem to possess limited awareness that they are mere propagandists.
For some time I’ve wondered if there is someone within the MSM Complex—someone with real power—who might be willing to call out the corporate media for its crass bias and shameless propaganda.
In his position as owner of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has done just that by making the decision not to endorse a presidential candidate in this election. In response, the MSM threw a collective temper tantrum.
NOTE that this tantrum began with the presumption that the Post would endorse Kamala Harris as a matter of course, which is itself a crass expression of precisely the bias to which Mr. Bezos refers in his Opinion piece in which he states his reasons for making this decision.
A large percentage of Washington Post readers have purportedly cancelled their subscriptions and editorial board members have walked out.
Shove off, boys! Don’t let the door hit your butt on your way out!
Bravo, Jeff Bezos for explicitly stating what reasonable grownups have long known. Check out his excellent Opinion piece, The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media.
"The trash takes itself out..."
it's not surprising that Americans don't trust MSM. What IS surprising is that there are still MILLIONS who continue watching MSM and believing everything they say!!!
I can count at least a dozen lies about important issues that mainstream media has lied about in my lifetime:
JFK murder
RFK murder
MLK murder
Gulf of Tonkin
9-11
WMD's in Iraq
Syrian gas attacks
multiple lies for 4 years about Russiagate
multiple lies for 3 years about covid
multiple lies about Ukraine
What's astonishing to me is that after all these lies people still watch mainstream media and believe that this time they are telling the truth!
If you had a friend who lied to you as many times as mainstream media has lied to you, would you think, oh this time he's telling the truth? Would you even still be friends with him?