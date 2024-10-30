For decades I have suspected that the people who work in the mainstream media consist of the following three tiers:

1). Owners and executives who are closely connected with powerful commercial and political interests.

2). Yes-men who the run editorial offices and newsrooms

3). Immature, half-educated, narcissistic twits who read the news and write reports.

While the guys at the top know they are serving powerful interests, including those of the Deep State, the lower two tiers seem to possess limited awareness that they are mere propagandists.

For some time I’ve wondered if there is someone within the MSM Complex—someone with real power—who might be willing to call out the corporate media for its crass bias and shameless propaganda.

In his position as owner of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has done just that by making the decision not to endorse a presidential candidate in this election. In response, the MSM threw a collective temper tantrum.

NOTE that this tantrum began with the presumption that the Post would endorse Kamala Harris as a matter of course, which is itself a crass expression of precisely the bias to which Mr. Bezos refers in his Opinion piece in which he states his reasons for making this decision.

“I want Kamala president! She who I want! Give me!”

A large percentage of Washington Post readers have purportedly cancelled their subscriptions and editorial board members have walked out.

Shove off, boys! Don’t let the door hit your butt on your way out!

Bravo, Jeff Bezos for explicitly stating what reasonable grownups have long known. Check out his excellent Opinion piece, The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media.

