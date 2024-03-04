By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Increasingly, post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination are being recognized as Spike protein driven syndromes or as Parry and colleagues have coined— “Spikeopathies.”

Thus, there is considerable interest in a variety of methods to enhance clearance of the disease promoting and in some cases, deadly Wuhan Spike protein from the human body.

In addition to intermittent fasting, Halma and co-workers have proposed several substances that can be used in addition to McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification the most widely used current approach to these syndromes:

“Fasting, a practice with historical roots in various cultures, has recently garnered significant interest in the field of medicine. In this article, we delve into the mechanisms underlying fasting-induced autophagy and its therapeutic applications for spike protein associated pathology. We explore the therapeutic potential of fasting on spike protein-related pathology and the role of interventions to upregulate autophagy, including compounds like spermidine, resveratrol, rapamycin, and metformin. In conclusion, fasting, coupled with an understanding of its nuances, holds promise as a therapeutic intervention for spike protein related diseases; with broad implications for human health. This review presents the therapeutic possibility of using autophagy to treat spike protein related diseases, and details the interventions to deploy this therapeutic modality.”

Halma, M.T.; Marik, P.E.; Saleeby, Y.M. Exploring Autophagy in Treating Spike Protein-related Pathology. Preprints 2023 , 2023061903. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202306.1903.v1

In summary, once McCullough Protocol Base Spike Protein Detoxification is set as the fundamental approach, addition of natural strategies and agents makes sense to potentially speed up detoxification and recovery.

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Halma, M.T.; Marik, P.E.; Saleeby, Y.M. Exploring Autophagy in Treating Spike Protein-related Pathology. Preprints 2023, 2023061903. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202306.1903.v1

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.