Lithium has joined the long-list of various drugs and supplements that have failed to improve long-COVID syndrome caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. A common theme is forming: if the product does not either help elminate Spike or block its damaging effects on the body, then it is unlikely to play a role in the management of post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 and the Spike producing COVID-19 vaccines.

Michael Nehls, MD, PhD, proposed lithium as a “cure” for long-COVID syndrome in his book The Indoctrinated Brain and on his breakout Tucker Carlson interview. I was immediately skeptical and never used it in practice since there was no mechanism for the psychiatric drug to influence the Spike protein which is the underlying cause of the syndrome.

A randomized trial of low dose lithium by Guttuso et al show no signal of benefit. The authors failed to categorize antibodies against the Spike protein or its determinants including the number of COVID-19 illness episodes and the COVID-19 vaccine brand, dates given of primary series and boosters. The study was a bust.

It is unlikely that any product in the area of inflammation, oxidative stress, neurotransmission, or metabolism will play a role alone in management. However it is possible that adjunctive therapies could help symptoms in patients on McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification. That is the reason why the protocol has “base” in its name.

