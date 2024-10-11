By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Approximately 30% of common colds are caused by four seasonal human coronaviruses identified by Spike proteins HKU1, OC43, NL63, and 229E.

A detailed serologic analysis by Majdoubi et al from British Columbia found that June 19, 2020, when <1% of the Vancouver population had clinical COVID-19, >90% had evidence of prior infection with one of the four human or natural coronaviruses.

Majdoubi A, Michalski C, O'Connell SE, Dada S, Narpala S, Gelinas J, Mehta D, Cheung C, Winkler DF, Basappa M, Liu AC, Görges M, Barakauskas VE, Irvine M, Mehalko J, Esposito D, Sekirov I, Jassem AN, Goldfarb DM, Pelech S, Douek DC, McDermott AB, Lavoie PM. A majority of uninfected adults show preexisting antibody reactivity against SARS-CoV-2. JCI Insight. 2021 Apr 22;6(8):e146316. doi: 10.1172/jci.insight.146316. PMID: 33720905; PMCID: PMC8119195.

Because of the common structures between the strains, the question arises: did levels of prior immunity provider greater or lesser degrees of protection for soon-to-be COVID-19 victims? It was interesting that we did not hear about high mortality rates among children, daycare workers, teachers, and healthcare workers who would have had frequent and routine exposures to one or more of the common cold coronaviruses. Instead it was older more secluded adults with comorbidities who were at highest risk.

If we have learned anything, natural immunity and its proxies including frequent contact with respiratory viruses played a large role in how we should have managed the pandemic. The Great Barrington Declaration, originally published on October 4, 2020, and celebrating its fourth anniversary was right from so many perspectives. Only frail seniors needed special protections, others should have gone about normal life without lockdowns or restrictions and we should have treated high risk cases in the community with the McCullough Protocol.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Majdoubi A, Michalski C, O'Connell SE, Dada S, Narpala S, Gelinas J, Mehta D, Cheung C, Winkler DF, Basappa M, Liu AC, Görges M, Barakauskas VE, Irvine M, Mehalko J, Esposito D, Sekirov I, Jassem AN, Goldfarb DM, Pelech S, Douek DC, McDermott AB, Lavoie PM. A majority of uninfected adults show preexisting antibody reactivity against SARS-CoV-2. JCI Insight. 2021 Apr 22;6(8):e146316. doi: 10.1172/jci.insight.146316. PMID: 33720905; PMCID: PMC8119195.