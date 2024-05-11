By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Internal medicine practice is flooded with new cases of blood clots, otherwise known as deep venous thrombosis of the legs, arms, sometimes traveling to the lungs and causing acute chest pain, difficulty in breathing, and in some cases fatal cardiopulmonary arrest.

Jukic et al have published a useful paper on the association between a common genetic factor, MTHFR and blood clots after SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 vaccination.

“Susceptibility to thromboembolic events in COVID-19, or following COVID-19 vaccination, is likely attributable to an interplay of factors, including a patient's baseline clinical status and comorbidities, alongside genetic risk factors. In Europe, 8-20% of the population are homozygous for the MTHFR (methylene tetrahydrofolate reductase) variant, which compromises folate metabolism and elevates homocysteine levels. While heightened homocysteine levels are considered a risk factor for thromboembolic events, the precise clinical significance remains a contentious issue. However, recent research suggests elevated homocysteine levels may predict the course and severity of COVID-19 infection…Among the eight observational and cross-sectional studies evaluating the relationship between MTHFR variants (C667T; A1298C) and thromboembolic events in COVID-19 infection, four studies established a connection (n = 2200), while the remaining four studies failed to demonstrate any significant association (n = 38).”

Jukic I, Heffernan A, Schelling AF, Kokic Males V, Savicevic NJ, Kovacic V. Association between COVID-19 Infection or Vaccination Outcomes and Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase Gene Polymorphism: A Systematic Review of the Literature. J Pers Med. 2023 Dec 5;13(12):1687. doi: 10.3390/jpm13121687. PMID: 38138914; PMCID: PMC10744904.

Many of these cases had serious blood clots requiring hospitalization, blood thinners, and sometimes surgical management. The important point of this paper is that a blood clot after infection or vaccination should be a call to check for the MTHFR mutation to obtain a prognosis, that is, an outlook for current and future blood clot events.

The impact of having a loss of function mutation in the methylation of folate can be somewhat mitigated by administering methylated folate and vitamins B6 and B12. I commonly recommend a bioactive B-complex with methlyated folate twice a day in MTHFR positive patients. Supplementation may not influence blood clotting, however, there is rationale for use in support of nerveous system health and in circumstances where the gastrointestinal tract and bone marrow are under stress from intercurrent illness.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

