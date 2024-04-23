For the last few years, a person who calls herself Allison Neitzel MD has made a name for herself as a “medical disinformation expert” who frequently trolls leading members of the medical freedom movement such as Senator Ron Paul and Drs. Peter McCullough, Paul Marik, and Pierre Kory.

Like many internet trolls, her language is often snarky, ad hominem, and attention seeking. As recently reported by fellow Substack author, Paul D. Thacker:

Allison Neitzel rocketed to national fame on CNN after graduating from the Medical College of Wisconsin and posting a letter on social media that accused Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers of spreading COVID misinformation. Rodgers said he was allergic to one of the vaccine ingredients and didn’t need to be vaccinated because he had already been sick with COVID, however, this was almost a year before the CDC stated that prior infection was no different than being vaccinated. Despite spreading false information about Rodgers, Neitzel’s letter and purported medical bona fides proved catnip to reporters at MedPage Today, Mother Jones, and NBC, who quoted her as a physician exposing medical misinformation. Columns Neitzel has written for websites WhoWhatWhy and Science-Based Medicine also claim she is a physician focusing on disinformation. And this is where the circus fun begins, because famed medical misinformation expert Allison Neitzel is not now, nor has she ever been, a physician.

A few weeks ago, something prompted her to pen a letter of apology to Drs. Paul Marik and Pierre Kory for using the words “fraud” and “grift” in describing their work.

Like the BBC’s star “disinformation reporter,” Marianna Springer, who lied on her resume, it turns out that Allison Neitzel MD, has been lying for years about being a physician.

In addition to Springer and Neitzel, I wonder how many other “misinformation experts” are imposters—that is, people who are merely pretending to possess expertise and credentials.

I highly recommend reading Paul D. Thacker’s investigative exposé.

Medical clown for “disinformation reporters” Brandzy Zadrozny at NBC and Kiera Butler at Mother Jones crashes her own disinformation circus.

