Many experts have said the COVID-19 pandemic was an opportunity to improve personal health in order to better survive SARS-CoV-2 and its outcomes. But is that actually the case?

Wang et al, from the Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, studied health behaviours organized into groups in the UK Biobank Project (n = 68,896) March 1, 2020 to March 1 2022:

“A favorable lifestyle (6-10 healthy factors; 46.4%) was associated with a 36% lower risk of multisystem sequelae (HR, 0.64; 95% CI, 0.58-0.69; ARR at 210 days, 7.08%; 95% CI, 5.98-8.09) compared to an unfavorable lifestyle (0-4 factors; 12.3%). Risk reductions spanned all 10 organ systems, including cardiovascular, coagulation, metabolic, gastrointestinal, kidney, mental health, musculoskeletal, respiratory disorders, and fatigue. This beneficial effect was largely attributable to direct lifestyle impacts independent of corresponding pre-infection comorbidities (71% for any sequelae). A favorable lifestyle was also related to the risk of post-COVID death (HR 0.59, 0.52-0.66) and hospitalization (HR 0.78, 0.73-0.84).”

The optimal lifestyle in their data would be: less than 4 alcoholic drinks per week, nonsmoker, not obese, > 150 minutes per week exercise, < 4 hours TV per day, 7-9 hours of sleep nightly, > 400 g/day fruits/vegetables, > 1 fish meal/week, <3 red meat meals/week, < 1 process meat meal (hamburger) per week.

Wang Y, Su B, Alcalde-Herraiz M, Barclay NL, Tian Y, Li C, Wareham NJ, Paredes R, Xie J, Prieto-Alhambra D. Modifiable lifestyle factors and the risk of post-COVID-19 multisystem sequelae, hospitalization, and death. Nat Commun. 2024 Jul 29;15(1):6363. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-50495-7. PMID: 39075060; PMCID: PMC11286928.

In this study, full vaccination was associated with reduced risk of sequelae, hospitalization, and death, and the authors were wise not to draw any conclusions about vaccination. There was no accounting for if the vaccines were taken before or after COVID-19 or any of the outcomes, if the vaccines were up to date (<6 months), milder COVID-19 strains, natural immunity, early treatment for COVID-19, and there was no indication if vaccine side effects were a cause of hospitalization and death. Take a look at the data and see how you match up on health behaviours!

