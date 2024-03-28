This morning a few of my readers suggested that there was indeed a 10-13 knot northeast breeze that caused the Dali to drift out of the channel. The video evidence does not support this assertion.

Note as you watch the video that there is nary a ripple on the water’s surface. Moreover, the dense plume of diesel exhaust drifts very little to the south, and remains in the same relative position to the ship even after it strikes the pier. The plume’s slight movement is consistent with the apparent wind from the ship’s movement, and not from an additional breeze.

Even if there was a cross wind on the entire vessel, this cannot explain the bow (which has the least windage) turning to starboard. Finally, with 8.7 knots of water running down the hull and over the rudder, a vessel weighing 95,000 tons with a draught of 49 feet, the vessel's straight course in the channel could have been held even with a moderate wind blowing on the superstructure.

Some readers have suggested that the ship lost steering when it lost engine power. This makes no sense, because all diesel vessels have battery backup power for the navigation console and steering. Moreover, the American Pilots Association attorney has stated the the pilot turned the rudder hard to port to try to avoid the collision.

I remain extremely puzzled by this wildly anomalous collision.

