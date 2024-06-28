MSM commentary on the “debate,” including remarks by David Plouffe—former campaign manager and senior adviser to President Obama —strongly suggests that the Party had already decided to dump Biden, and used the first debate as their opportunity and occasion.

Remember, these are the same people who have, for years, steadfastly ignored the mountain of evidence that Biden is not mentally fit to be President of the United States. It seems to me that his debate performance was no worse than countless other public performances in recent years. The almost uniform expressions of dismay from the MSM appear to have been a scripted jettison.

Rachel Maddow was a notable exception. I can imagine the DNC chose not to send her the memo in order to avoid total unanimity, which might strike many as unrealistic. This is especially the case, given Maddow’s dedication to being wrong about everything. The spectacle of her being right about something would raise suspicions.

The Dems needed to dump Biden, and they knew the debate would give them the occasion for pulling the bomb release lever. Kamala Harris is doubtless next in line for removal.

I wonder if the “American Psycho” from California will now be anointed by the Party to try to salvage the situation before November.

Share