A conversation with NTD’s Steve Lance about the Senate Committee’s hearing on the origin of SARS-CoV-2. We also discuss the increasing incidence of myocarditis and the suppression of early treatment. My interview begins at 6:42 on the tape.
Why isn't UNC Chapel Hill not before the Senate Committee?
Dr. Ralph Baric + Bat Lady in Wuhan = covid bioweapon
Dr. Steven Quay explained the science behind the statement that the chances Sars-CoV-2 came from the wet market was one in a billion. To ignore this would be like ignoring DNA results found at the scene of a crime, saying 'but we didn't see them murder the victim' so are those results really proof? Come on!