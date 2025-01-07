In Greek mythology, Narcissus was a handsome youth who one day happened to see his own reflection in a pool of water and fell in love with himself. Naturally the relationship produced nothing. Unable to pull himself away from the pool, Narcissus eventually died of thirst and starvation.

I thought of Narcissus’s fruitless and unhappy end when I saw the news that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation today. Since becoming prime minister in 2015, Trudeau has embraced trendy globalist policies such as a carbon tax, mass immigration to Canada, and a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. When Canadian truckers protested the mandate in Ottawa in 2022, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act and froze their bank accounts.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s message of hope to Canadians just before Easter 2021.

With his approval rating at an abysmally low 33%, Justin Trudeau apparently decided it was time to step down, thereby marking the end of a ridiculous era in Canadian politics.

