By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The US National Institutes of Health did not have recommendations for sick patients with acute COVID-19 at home to help them avoid hospitalization or death until December 2021 when Paxlovid was FDA EUA authorized.

That means for for two years during the most serious phases of the pandemic, the US government guidelines did not meet the needs of the public. People were desperate to avoid the hospital and it is no wonder they sought and utilized the McCullough Protocol which featured a range of choices in a step by step method.

Gulick et al, published a “lessons learned” paper in Annals of Internal Medicine and missed the point on the interest in ivermectin which exceeded all other drugs. Doctors and patients were finding success with ivermectin in combination with other nutraceuticals and drugs and could not believe our government would not test it in such a combination in a large (>20,000 per arm), multicenter, randomized trial. To make matters worse, the NIH guidelines advised against using ivermectin, which impeded doctors on the front line who found it effective and a part of community standard of care.

It appears as if our agencies have learned no lessons thus far in the pandemic. We will need much more time before capitulation.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Roy M. Gulick, Alice K. Pau, Eric Daar, et al. National Institutes of Health COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel: Perspectives and Lessons Learned. Ann Intern Med. [Epub 1 October 2024]. doi:10.7326/ANNALS-24-00464