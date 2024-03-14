Today I received several messages from friends, mocking Neil Young for being a self-important ninny. As readers of this Substack may recall, the Canadian rocker boldly pronounced in January of 2022 that the bosses at Spotify could either boot Joe Rogan off their platform or he would leave and take his music with him.

The source of Young’s extreme displeasure was two interviews that Joe Rogan conducted in December of 2021—one with Dr. Peter McCullough and one with Dr. Robert Malone. When Spotify decided to stick with free speech and keep Joe Rogan, Mr. Young carried out his threat and left the platform in protest.

Today he announced that he is ending his protest of free speech and will return to Spotify.

Some of my friends who texted me today suggested that Mr. Young is an overrated songwriter and musician. I disagree. “Heart of Gold,” “Old Man,” and “Out on the Weekend” are great songs.

The trouble with a lot of guys of Neil Young’s generation—guys who reached adulthood during the Vietnam War—is that they somehow forgot that the whole point of free speech is to allow the expression of ideas that challenge prevailing orthodoxies and majority sentiments. To say that people can only express ideas that agree with one’s own is to abolish free speech.

A great advantage of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is that it provides us with a clear principle of what we should expect and allow in public discourse. If Mr. Young had simply accepted the validity of the First Amendment, it would have relieved him of the impulse to make a fuss about things he doesn’t understand, thereby making himself ridiculous.

Share