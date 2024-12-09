The NYPD recently released an additional two images of the alleged assassin of UHC CEO Brian Thompson. The police claim the above man—peering from the back seat of a taxi towards the vehicle’s camera—is the suspect. This man reportedly caught the taxi around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the Upper West Side, about 15 minutes after he allegedly shot Mr. Thompson.

He took the cab uptown to a bus terminal near the George Washington Bridge, where the police say he may have caught a bus out of the state. The following image is of the suspect approaching the taxi.

Note that this man and the man who was photographed at the reception of the youth hostel have the same prominent left eyebrow that extends to the top of the nose.

I wonder if the suspect in the taxi is indeed the same man as the alleged assassin who was caught on video in a Midtown Starbucks shortly before he shot Thompson.

Tough to say for sure because the hood on the man in Starbucks is drawn down closer to his eyes and the camera angle is from above. Nevertheless, the man in the taxi appears to have much more prominent, low-set eyebrows than the man in the Starbucks.

The man approaching the taxi is wearing a different jacket from the one the man in Starbucks is wearing. It’s certainly possible the man in the Starbucks was carrying this other jacket in his backpack and changed into it during his trip north through Central Park. However, given that he changed from a black cloth mask into what appears to be a bluish-white surgical mask, I wonder why he changed into another hood instead of opting for a stocking cap, which he could have also drawn down close to his eyes. Changing into a different jacket—but one that also had a hood—strikes me as presenting a needless continuity of appearance, which again makes me wonder if the man on the Upper West side was a Doppelgänger, but not the actual shooter.

Shortly before the assassin committed the murder, he was captured on a surveillance camera while talking on a cell phone (that turned out to be a burner phone). I wonder if he was speaking with his Doppelgänger, perhaps to check each other’s positions. In theory, the Doppelgänger’s job was to be captured on video surveillance as he exited Central Park on the Upper West side approximately 15 minutes after Brian Thompson was shot. In theory, the objective was to create the impression that the Doppelgänger was the killer, while the real killer slipped away.

The man photographed in the taxi on the Upper West Side appears to be the same man who was photographed at the reception in the youth hostel. However, I continue to wonder why the NYDP is confident that he is the same man who was photographed in the Midtown Starbucks. To me, the image taken in the Starbucks and the image taken in the taxi appear to be of two different men.

If the man photographed at the reception of the youth hostel is caught, it wouldn’t surprise me if his DNA does not match the DNA that was possibly secured from a bottle of water purchased and apparently drunk by the alleged assassin photographed in the Midtown Starbucks.

