"New York City Health Officials to Hold Bird Flu Tabletop Exercise"
The Defender's extensive report on Bird Flu maneuvering and machinations
The Defender, published by Children’s Health Defense, just published an extensive report on Bird Flu maneuvering and machinations. Reporter Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., interviewed me and McCullough Foundation intern, Nic Hulscher as part of his research. Please check out this important update and share it with your networks.
Fool me once ……..
Will this be the next October surprise? Lock downs, polls closing and mail in ballots from the graveyard and overseas?