Paxlovid, the Pfizer drug combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir is a dual action antiviral agent that had mixed results in acute COVID-19 and a CDC Health Advisory slapped on it for prolonging the COVID-19 illness with rebound.

Long-COVID is caused by accumulation of vaccine and SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein in the body. If patients do not receive early treatment, then long-COVID can be much worse later on due to invasive viral disease and deposition of the Spike protein. This is a longstanding condition that takes a year or more in clinical practice to treat. It should come as no surprise that a randomized trial of 15 days of Paxlovid would be doomed to failure in 99% vaccinated patients, 73% of whom received no early treatment for acute COVID-19, suffering for 9 months afterwards with long-COVID. The STOP-PASC trial is emblematic of how the US HHS National Action Plan on Long COVID-19 blew a billion dollars in useless research projects.

Geng LN, Bonilla H, Hedlin H, Jacobson KB, Tian L, Jagannathan P, Yang PC, Subramanian AK, Liang JW, Shen S, Deng Y, Shaw BJ, Botzheim B, Desai M, Pathak D, Jazayeri Y, Thai D, O'Donnell A, Mohaptra S, Leang Z, Reynolds GZM, Brooks EF, Bhatt AS, Shafer RW, Miglis MG, Quach T, Tiwari A, Banerjee A, Lopez RN, De Jesus M, Charnas LR, Utz PJ, Singh U. Nirmatrelvir-Ritonavir and Symptoms in Adults With Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection: The STOP-PASC Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Intern Med. 2024 Jun 7. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2024.2007. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38848477.

“Of the 155 participants (median [IQR] age, 43 [34-54] years; 92 [59%] females), 102 were randomized to the NMV/r group and 53 to the PBO/r group. Nearly all participants (n = 153) had received the primary series for COVID-19 vaccination. Mean (SD) time between index SARS-CoV-2 infection and randomization was 17.5 (9.1) months. There was no statistically significant difference in the model-derived severity outcome pooled across the 6 core symptoms at 10 weeks between the NMV/r and PBO/r groups. No statistically significant between-group differences were found at 10 weeks in the Patient Global Impression of Severity or Patient Global Impression of Change scores, summative symptom scores, and change from baseline to 10 weeks in PROMIS fatigue, dyspnea, cognitive function, and physical function measures. Adverse event rates were similar in NMV/r and PBO/r groups and mostly of low grade.”

I anticipate that all long-COVID treatments that do not address the Spike protein and its inflammatory and thrombotic mechanisms will fail. In the meantime, we are continuing with McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification as our principal approach, adding more supplements or prescription drugs according to the clinical syndrome.

