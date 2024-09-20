For a while I reckoned that Professor Neil Ferguson at London’s Imperial College deserved the title of the Greatest COVID Humbug Weenie Hypocrite Fraud after he was caught having secret trysts with his mistress in the middle of the LOCKDOWN that he played an instrumental role in implementing. To review:

Ferguson warned UK could see 500,000 deaths if it didn't implement mass self-isolation

His advice, through a report he helped produce at Imperial College, led to the PM bringing in the lockdown

After lockdown commenced, he allowed his married lover to travel across London to visit him at home at least twice

Ironically, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock proclaimed that he was “speechless” after learning of Ferguson’s hypocrisy. Shortly thereafter, Hancock was caught kissing his mistress in his office while telling everyone else to maintain strict social distancing.

Then we were treated to reports of California Governor Gavin Newsom enjoying a private dinner with his cronies at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley after he locked down California and forced restaurant closures throughout the state.

While Ferguson, Hancock, and Newsom were prodigious COVID Humbug Weenie Hypocrite Frauds, a recently released secret video recording (produced by Steven Crowder) has revealed that the title must now go to Dr. Jay K. Varma, former New York City Covid Czar. As the New York Times just reported:

Varma appears to have been rewarded for his pandemic performances with a position inside the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex as the CMO of SIGA the company marketing tecovirimat.

Oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) is the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) specifically indicated for treating smallpox disease in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 13 kg. Following U.S. approval, Health Canada also authorized the use of oral TPOXX to treat smallpox disease in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 13 kg. Oral TPOXX, under the brand name Tecovirimat-SIGA, was later approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Norwegian Medicines Agency, and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA-UK) for the treatment of smallpox, mpox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications following vaccination against smallpox in adults and children weighing at least 13kg. Wonder how much longer SIGA will carry Varma as the CMO given his baggage has just become a lot heavier.

