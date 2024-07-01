I am indebted to fellow Substack author, Jeff Childers, for alerting me to yesterday’s New York Times report, Biden’s Family Tells Him to Keep Fighting as They Huddle at Camp David. In a tone that seems perfectly serious, the reporters tell us:

One of the strongest voices imploring Mr. Biden to resist pressure to drop out was his son Hunter Biden, whom the president has long leaned on for advice, said one of the people informed about the discussions, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to share internal deliberations.

This report struck me as every bit as zany, confusing, and perplexing as the scene in The Big Lebowski when the Dude meets the Lebowskis (WARNING: film clip contains bizarre and immoral material. Viewer discretion advised).

As Jimmy Buffett famously sang, “If we couldn’t laugh we’d just all go insane.”

