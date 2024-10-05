Unrestrained federal debt is the Original Sin. Yielding to the temptation to create and disburse trillions to special interests and industries has resulted in the Fall of the U.S. Constitutional Republic. This calamity is visually expressed by the following chart.

We are now governed by oligarchs who have installed a puppet in the White House who approves every scheme for transferring trillions of federal money to companies (owned by oligarchs) in the following industries.

1). Wars in foreign countries run by money-laundering oligarchs.

2). Infectious disease pandemics caused by viruses made in labs.

3). Combatting "Climate Change."

4). Reparations for historical injustices.

5). Transgender medicine.

6). Mass Immigration.

The current puppet is an old man suffering from senile dementia. After a great four-year run with him, the oligarchy has anointed Harris-- a "woman of color" with a history of paying lip service to half-baked "social justice" schemes. With her appearance and phony corn pone way of speaking, she vaguely seems to represent the "poor folks" she claims to champion. She is so lacking in basic intelligence and self-awareness that she thinks of herself as a champion for poor folks. She may be occasionally afflicted with dim awareness that the beneficiaries of these vast federal wealth transfer schemes are already some of the richest people on earth, but she doesn't think about it too much because the oligarchy constantly fetes her and flatters her ego for all of the great work she is doing for the cause of "equity."

The obvious preposterousness of this scheme is obscured in the minds of millions because of their passionate hatred of the opposing candidate. Blind hate prevents them from thinking clearly about the situation.

Pondering this state of affairs has sometimes made me wonder if it is, in every component, intentional. Note how many so-called Republicans seem unable or unwilling to mount serious opposition to this state of affairs. They pay lip service to opposing it, but they never seem to muster the will to do anything about it.

A terrifying, dystopian twist is that the same Oligarchy has anointed Donald Trump—most likely without his awareness—to oppose Kamala Harris. Why? Because the Oligarchy understands that only Trump Derangement Syndrome could achieve the miracle of getting tens of millions to vote for Harris. While this may sound like Sci-Fi, the DNC expressly proposed this scheme with its 2015 “Pied Piper Strategy,” as was revealed in a Wikileaks publication of a DNC memo that spells it out.

