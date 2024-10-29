On Living In Accordance with Reality
Insulation from reality may be the root of our spiritual malaise.
The French abbot and mystic, Bernard of Clairvaux, famously remarked that “A wise man is one who savors all things as they really are.”
I was reminded of this remark a few days ago in a conversation with my younger brother, who lamented how hard it is to find young skilled labor for his general contracting business on Maui.
“All of my skilled guys are now old,” he said. “My electrician is a Vietnam veteran. He loves his job and is very good at at it, but I can’t find anyone to replace him."
“What do the youngsters on Maui do for a living?” I asked.
“I don’t know,” he replied.
“How do cover their cost of living?”
“I think a lot parents of our generation still support their grown children.”
“What does the younger set do with their time?” I asked.
“Look at their phones.”
To be sure, my brother’s sample size on Maui is very small. However, his personal perception seems to find confirmation in the remarkable fact that, out of a total U.S. population of 340 million, only 161 million are employed, or less than half.
Of the 179 million who are not employed, 50 million are retired and receiving Social Security benefits, 11 million are stay-at-home moms, 74 million are minors, and 44 million are apparently none of the above.
I wonder about the social and political outcome for a society when less that half of it does remunerative work and pays taxes. Could this be a major factor in the rapid and steady proliferation of debt to finance America’s high standard of living?
I mention employment and debt because it seems to me that these play major roles in shaping awareness and attachment to reality. Other factors include technological innovations that insulate humans from the natural elements and a large and powerful state that frequently intervenes in human affairs.
I wonder if the above factors could explain why I am frequently perplexed by the current state of American culture and public discourse. So often I hear people saying things that suggest they have little understanding or appreciation of reality. We Americans seems to have so many fervent attachments apart from the pursuit of ascertaining what is real and living in accordance with it.
My philosophy professor, Roger Scruton, was an expert on the philosophy of Immanuel Kant, who dedicated his entire life to trying to ascertain reality. Kant never left his native city of Königsberg and never married. He apparently spent every day in study and reflection, breaking only for his daily walk and for his lectures at the University of Königsberg. I sometimes wonder what Kant would think if he were dropped into American society today. Would he perceive us to be insane?
While it’s possible that my perceptions are simply those of an old curmudgeon, I believe that much of American society has lost touch with reality. How long can this state of affairs last? In my brother’s estimation, if the American dollar loses its immensely powerful status as the world’s reserve currency, the American debt-sustained standard of living party—with all of its concomitant delusions—will end in an extremely unhappy way.
Author’s Note: If you enjoy reading my investigative and philosophical work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. For just $5 per month, you can support Dr. McCullough and me in our daily efforts to ascertain and report the reality of our whacky world.
John Leake,
I recommend you go to the FRED database at the St. Louise Federal Reserve. Take a look at the line graph for self-declared cases of full disability.
Just shy of ten percent (10%!!!) of the American population is fully disabled. The disability rate was at 29 million at the start of the pandemic.
They murdered 2 million Americans by withholding ivc and hcq. 2 million cases of full disability vanished from the roles in 6 months, Feb. to July 2020. The numbers of fully disabled began to climb again in July because, guess what, they started testing the shots then.
Now, the number of cases is 34 million+. Population of the USA? 334,000,000. You do the math.
I hope that helps to clarify the picture.
IMO, the most dangerous disconnect from reality in so many minds is the belief that the debt-to-gdp ratio can grow indefinitely without hyper-inflation. There is a reason the BRICS countries want to abandon the US dollar. And that's it, for one.
In the world we now live in, horrible things could destroy us before hyper-inflation kicks in. But a country with a debt-dependent economy, like those of most "Western" countries, is doomed to destruction even if it's fortunate enough to avoid destruction by other means.
There is no doubt that digital money has made it easier for banks to kick the proverbial can down the road longer than they could with traditional currencies. But there will be an end game. And none of these nut job countries seem to even be contemplating getting debt under control.
Another problem with debt is that it enables the rich to increase their wealth, and therefore POWER and INFLUENCE, MUCH faster in stock market bull runs. And they make money in bull runs AND crashes. And we see what these rich people want for the world. It's not pretty. They run huge international companies and can, therefore, impose idiotic and draconian policies on MANY people, like DEI, vaccine mandates, censorship or worse. And they collude with government even when the government is acting against its citizens. Rich individuals, like Soros, can fund all kinds of insanity.
Trump is wanting to print tons of money AND put 100% tariffs on the BRICS countries. That sounds VERY stupid to me. Some conservative economists agree. I think his narcissistic desire to die with a legacy of bettering the country has blinded him to the real limitations inherent in a REAL world. Praying for us all.