In his 2018 book, Confronting the Shadow State: An International Law Perspective on State Organized Crime, French lawyer and author, Henri Decoeur, describes State Organized Crime as follows:
State organized crime refers to the use by senior state officials of the resources of the state to facilitate or participate in organized crime, in pursuit of policy objectives or personal profit. This concept covers diverse forms of government misconduct, including partnerships with organized criminal groups involved in drug trafficking, the plundering of a country’s resources by kleptocratic rulers, and high-level corruption schemes.
It seems to me that one of the most fascinating criminal enterprises in history was the East India Company’s employment of “country traders” to smuggle opium from India into China, thereby deliberately encouraging widespread addiction to the drug among the Chinese people. This illegal drug trafficking scheme was done with the knowledge and approval of Parliament, which established a regulatory board over Company matters in 1773—the same year the Company established a monopoly on opium cultivation in Bengal.
I’ve often thought that the East India Company’s opium trade was a forerunner of today’s Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex consisting of ruthless Pharma executives, venal politicians, billionaires masquerading as philanthropists, and the Department of Defense. SARS-CoV-2 and the monopolistic “vaccine solution” to this lab-created monster is the Complex’s apotheosis.
On State Organized Crime
"If you can control about three or four key elements you can totally control a state. You can make right, wrong. You can make truth, falsehood. Falsehood, truth. If you control the media, if you control the justice department, if you control the police. you own the system."
- John DeCamp
Are you familiar with the career of John DeCamp? He was an 'intrepid' investigator, lawyer, former state legislator in Nebraska. DeCamp was involved in the lawsuits against Big Pharma for harms caused by SSRI's in school shootings, Columbine. Until his law office was raided by the FBI, all files and computers seized, gag order issued and his investigation, lawsuit was shut down:
The Role Of SSRI Anti-Depressants in the Columbine Shooting
John DeCamp (lawyer for Columbine victims) - Statement about Columbine Trial
https://archive.org/details/TheRoleOfSsriAnti-depressantsInTheColumbineShooting
When the Columbine Review Commission released its report it noted the information it had received about the role of SSRI's, but declared the privacy of one of the deceased perpetrators, Eric Harris, had to be respected:
The Report of Governor Bill Owens'
Columbine Review Commission, May, 2001
https://schoolshooters.info/sites/default/files/Columbine%20-%20Governor's%20Commission%20Report.pdf
(my following comment in this thread will have applicable excerpt from this report)
The truth of SSRI's, Big Pharma, in school shootings was even acknowledged by CNN, in the early aftermath of the Columbine shooting. To be memory-holed:
http://www.cnn.com/HEALTH/9904/29/luvox.explainer/
A good blog resource of school shootings and the connection with SSRI's:
https://www.drugawareness.org/columbine-20th-anniversary-how-to-bury-the-truth/
An early opponent of the mRNA experimental pandemic biotech was Dr. Peter Breggin. Here he is in 2016 linking Columbine and the Aurora theater shooters to Big Pharma:
Psychiatrist: Columbine and Aurora Theater Shooters Were Driven By Psychiatric Drugs
https://psychiatricfraud.org/2016/10/psychiatrist-columbine-and-aurora-theater-shooters-psychiatric-drugs/
"Peter Breggin, M.D., a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, has been involved in criminal and civil cases related to a number of mass murders. He recently reported his conclusions concerning the role of psychiatric drugs in five mass murders, including the two worst in Colorado history."
But back to John DeCamp, and his quote I began this comment with. This documentary features John DeCamp's revelations about the Franklin Coverup and the tentacles that story has to very powerful people in national politics, all the way into the Vice-President's mansion in the mid-1980's and into the White House itself into the early 1990's. Following George HW Bush. And powerful politicians in both parties, wealthy and powerful businesspeople, bankers, academics, media. This documentary was a "Sound of Freedom of its time." DeCamp's quote I cite appears in the final few minutes. And rings very, very true in our times. Quote found at the 57:06 timestamp:
Conspiracy Of Silence ( Banned Discovery Channel Documentary)
https://archive.org/details/ConspiracyOfSilenceBannedDiscoveryChannelDocumentary
"Conspiracy of Silence" is a powerful, disturbing documentary revealing a nationwide child abuse and pedophilia ring that leads to the highest levels of government. Featuring intrepid investigator John DeCamp"
Many of the victims and witnesses who appeared in the documentary met with untimely and suspicious deaths during and after the filming.
More stories about the scandal and these very, very, powerful criminals:
https://mindcontrolblackassassins.com/tag/larry-king/
https://spotlightonabuse.wordpress.com/2013/05/02/tim-tate-on-the-making-of-the-franklin-scandal-documentary-conspiracy-of-silence/
Which brings it all back to the premise of your piece. It's an actual National Crime Syndicate. Our entire government, an international crime syndicate, the world's government's are run just like the Apalachin Meeting of crime family bosses. A scene dramatized in The Godfather and Analyze This. Governments of the world: Sames.
https://www.nationalcrimesyndicate.com/apalachin-meeting/
State Organized Crime. They get away with it because they control the media, they control the justice department and they control the police. Just like John DeCamp said. And given George HW Bush's CIA career, his assignment in Dallas/Fort Worth when JFK was assassinated, might this be why JFK's assassination files haven't been released yet? The Bush Crime Family Syndicate's fingerprints on the real murder weapons? Who handed our nation over to Communist China, more than any other one person? Who's father, Prescott, was "Hitler's Banker' until 1943 - trading with the enemy for two years after we were at war with Germany? Who's son, George W, oversaw the creation of the surveillance state US, Patriot Act, creation of health emergency powers acts all over the nation that were necessary for the travesties since 2020 to occur in the first place? Where Big Pharma criminals and the largest oligarchs were the biggest beneficiaries, recipients of the largest wealth transfer in the history of man? State Organized Crime. It's quite the racket. Makes ordinary mobster work minor league.
I’ve been re-reading Peter Dale Scott’s 1993 Masterpiece, “Deep politics and the death of JFK. “
That seems to be his thesis that there was a whole lot of collusion between the government and organized crime, especially with respect to drug dealing, that was covered up in the various investigations of the JFK assassination.