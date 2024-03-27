In his 2018 book, Confronting the Shadow State: An International Law Perspective on State Organized Crime, French lawyer and author, Henri Decoeur, describes State Organized Crime as follows:

State organized crime refers to the use by senior state officials of the resources of the state to facilitate or participate in organized crime, in pursuit of policy objectives or personal profit. This concept covers diverse forms of government misconduct, including partnerships with organized criminal groups involved in drug trafficking, the plundering of a country’s resources by kleptocratic rulers, and high-level corruption schemes.

It seems to me that one of the most fascinating criminal enterprises in history was the East India Company’s employment of “country traders” to smuggle opium from India into China, thereby deliberately encouraging widespread addiction to the drug among the Chinese people. This illegal drug trafficking scheme was done with the knowledge and approval of Parliament, which established a regulatory board over Company matters in 1773—the same year the Company established a monopoly on opium cultivation in Bengal.

I’ve often thought that the East India Company’s opium trade was a forerunner of today’s Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex consisting of ruthless Pharma executives, venal politicians, billionaires masquerading as philanthropists, and the Department of Defense. SARS-CoV-2 and the monopolistic “vaccine solution” to this lab-created monster is the Complex’s apotheosis.

I recently had an engaging conversation about this racket with independent broadcaster, Shannon Joy, on her “Did She Really Say That?” show, hosted by the Daily Clout. Check it out!