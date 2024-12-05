By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many parents have come to me and admitted regret for having their children vaccinated against COVID-19. They realize the shots were unsafe, ineffective, not clinically indicated nor medically necessary.

Wu H, Huang CL, Deng JS, Ying CQ, Tung TH, Zhu JS. Positive and negative factors of parents vaccinating their children against COVID-19: An umbrella review. Prev Med Rep. 2024 Apr 16;42:102724. doi: 10.1016/j.pmedr.2024.102724. PMID: 38681061; PMCID: PMC11046294.

A scoping review of eight studies over the course of the pandemic by Wu and colleagues found a wide range of parental hesitancy rates before March, 2022. It was 86% for American parents back during the heat of the pandemic. I would estimate it is nearly 100% now. The CDC is not reporting the acceptance rate of COVID-19 mRNA shots by children, even among those effectively forced to take the entire ACIP routine schedule in California, New York, West Virginia, Maine, and Connecticut. My suspicion is that parents are opting out of the mRNA shots, accepting all other routine ones, and schools are accepting these records for matriculation.

Because COVID-19 vaccination causes death in some unfortunate children, it is the safest stance to refuse all mRNA shots and find a way of having the child navigate vaccine mandates.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Wu H, Huang CL, Deng JS, Ying CQ, Tung TH, Zhu JS. Positive and negative factors of parents vaccinating their children against COVID-19: An umbrella review. Prev Med Rep. 2024 Apr 16;42:102724. doi: 10.1016/j.pmedr.2024.102724. PMID: 38681061; PMCID: PMC11046294.