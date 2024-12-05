Parents Hesitant to Vaccinate Children for COVID-19
Up to 95% Rates of Resistance to Unsafe, Ineffective, and Unnecessary mRNA Vaccines in Children
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Many parents have come to me and admitted regret for having their children vaccinated against COVID-19. They realize the shots were unsafe, ineffective, not clinically indicated nor medically necessary.
A scoping review of eight studies over the course of the pandemic by Wu and colleagues found a wide range of parental hesitancy rates before March, 2022. It was 86% for American parents back during the heat of the pandemic. I would estimate it is nearly 100% now. The CDC is not reporting the acceptance rate of COVID-19 mRNA shots by children, even among those effectively forced to take the entire ACIP routine schedule in California, New York, West Virginia, Maine, and Connecticut. My suspicion is that parents are opting out of the mRNA shots, accepting all other routine ones, and schools are accepting these records for matriculation.
Because COVID-19 vaccination causes death in some unfortunate children, it is the safest stance to refuse all mRNA shots and find a way of having the child navigate vaccine mandates.
The continuing posture of mandating mRNA and other vaccines by the government is flat out criminal and violates the Constitution. Health Industry dominates Public Health in America. This must be reversed; informed consent must return as a patient's primary right; and mRNA and related drug treatments suspended if not entirely banned. Enough is Enough!
"Turtles all the way down" says it all. ALL vaccines are poisons.