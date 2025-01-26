A reader recently asked me if I agree with Pope Francis that President Trump’s desire to build a wall on the southern border of the United States is unchristian.

Pope Francis suggested this on February 18, 2016 as part of the globalist propaganda campaign to prevent Donald Trump from being elected president the first time. As he put it:

A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian. This is not in the Gospel.

Seeing this reminded me of when I lived in Rome in 2000 and took daily strolls around Vatican City. I crossed the Tiber as Castello San Angelo—which for centuries was used as a fortified refuge for Popes in the event Rome was attacked—and then I’d head up to St. Peter’s Basilica and walk around Vatican City, which is separated from the rest of Rome by thick walls.

Pope Leo IV commissioned construction of the walls in 846 in response to Saracen attacks that caused significant damage to the St. Peter’s Basilica.

Do you agree with Pope Francis’s implied suggestion that mankind no longer needs walls to serve as security measures?

