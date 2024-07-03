By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Mass COVID-19 vaccination around the globe has raised alarms in the public health community for many reasons. Of greatest importance is all-cause mortality and reduced longevity.

Kuhbandner and Reitzner from Universitat Regensburg and Universit¨at Osnabruck, respectively, integrated mortality data from all 16 German States and vaccination rates from the Robert Koch Institute for the pandemic years, 2020, 2021, and 2022. This was first reported to the public by TrialSite News. If COVID-19 vaccination really reduced rates of COVID-19 death and was safe as asserted by government agencies, then mortality rates should have gone down over the pandemic for two reasons: 1) culling effect in 2020 with older more elderly frail individuals succumbing to SARS-CoV-2 infection, 2) mortality benefit from mass vaccination and boosters. No mass vaccination campaign should ever increase population death rates.

Unfortunately, the authors found just the opposite. Their conclusions are chilling. As COVID-19 deaths declined, most likely attributable to early treatments, growing population natural immunity, and milder strains of SARS-CoV-2, the excess mortality increased most likely due to mass vaccination.

“While the excess mortality in the first and second pandemic year was strongly correlated with the reported number of deaths and infections, in the second and third pandemic years, an increasingly stronger relationship between excess mortality and the vaccination rate was observed. Contrary to what would be expected with an effective vaccination, positive instead of negative correlations were observed: the more vaccinations were administered in a federal state, the greater the increase in excess mortality. This correlational finding is in line with previous correlational findings in the temporal domain, showing that excess mortality was highest during the months with a high number of vaccinations. The fact that particularly high excess mortality occurs both in regions and in time windows in which many vaccinations took place provide strong correlational evidence that the vaccinations may have had a negative effect instead of a positive effect. These findings support recent concerns about the COVID-vaccinations (Mead et al.), and substantiate the suspicion that the negative side effects of the vaccination may possibly outweigh the positive effects.”

Kuhbandner, Christof & Reitzner, Matthias. (2024). Differential Increases in Excess Mortality in the German Federal States During the COVID-19 Pandemic. 10.13140/RG.2.2.13098.18880

These data call for an immediate merge of individual vaccination data with death records to confirm this alarming ecological association. The COVID-19 vaccines should be withdrawn from global markets because of excess mortality associated with the products.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

