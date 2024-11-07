NY Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has produced a recording of her silly self saying "We are about to enter a political period of fascism and authoritarianism. It is not uncommon to jail political dissidents or legislative opponents."

This is precisely the outcome that AOC and her comrades want. As we saw during the George Floyd riots, a shadowy network of DNC-aligned nonprofits, funded by leftist billionaires, can quickly mobilize hordes of mentally deranged youth to take to the streets to cause chaos, violence, and property destruction.

These people want the new Trump administration to crack down on their emotionally dysregulated shock troops, and they will use trained agents-provocateurs to execute their plan. A crackdown will seemingly justify AOC’s claim that “We are about to enter a political period of fascism and authoritarianism.”

How to nip this in the bud before it results in injuries, death, property destruction, and pile of needless drama and distraction? A few roughly sketched ideas come to mind:

1). President Trump should recognize that his opponents’ primary tactic is to place him under stress, because they (and the professional psychologists who advise them) have ascertained that he will lose his cool, step into traps, and say unmeasured things when he is stressed.

Thus Trump should, during peaceful interludes, regularly address the country in a calm and humorous way. He has a gift for humor and should constantly use it to disarm his opponents. FDR’s “Fireside Chats” are a good model for him to consider.

2). Try to figure out—with finesse and subtlety—who is funding and organizing the hordes of idiot youth, and exert pressure on the organizers (using lawful means) to cease their subversive activities.

3). Given that mobilized civil unrest will likely start in Blue State cities like Chicago, New York, Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis, the Trump administration should have emissaries who identify and cultivate allies in these cities—sensible people who care about their cities and property and don’t want to see these destroyed.

4). Work closely with Red State governors and National Guard commanders to stop organized civil unrest from spreading from Blue States into Red States.

5). Refrain from making any public statements that could be construed as expressive of plans to seek revenge or retaliation.

6). If plans are in the works for a lawful reckoning with the assorted creeps in the Democrat Machine, Deep State, and MSM, these should be done with subtlety and finesse, with no telegraphing. This was the kind of work performed by Sir Francis Walsingham—the secretary of the young Queen Elizabeth I, who faced an array of treacherous plotters at home and abroad. Sir Francis did not telegraph what he was doing. He patiently and diligently gathered information on the activities of his Queen’s enemies and then nipped their plots in the bud.

Watch AOC’s Tweet to see how she and her comrades are conditioning their followers.

