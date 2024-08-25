I remember the shock I felt when one of my oldest and dearest friends made insults of a personal nature against me in an online public forum. His casus belli was my differing views about the COVID-19 pandemic response and the war in Ukraine. What was really lousy about it was the fact that he wrote the insulting words NOT to confront me. That was something he could have done in a private communique or in person. Indeed, if he’d insulted me in person, we could have fought it out and made up the next day over coffee. No, he wrote the insulting words not to express genuine anger at me or to correct me, but because he wanted to look good in the eyes of other people who read his post.

I was reminded of this incident when I saw the following Tweet from Kerry Kennedy.

In whose eyes are Kerry and her four siblings trying to look good? I’m genuinely surprised that people of their breeding and education would even consider making such a vulgar public statement. The part about a betrayal of their father is an especially low blow. I dare say that Robert F. Kennedy Sr. would be appalled if he were still alive to see this.

I wonder if, before “sharing a personal statement” with the public, Kerry and her siblings sought a meeting with their brother to discuss their differences in the spirit of love and tolerance. Did they attempt to articulate to their brother just why they “believe in Harris and Walz”?

