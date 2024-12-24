by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Major General Aleksei Rtishchev, Deputy Chief of the Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, recently delivered a briefing highlighting U.S. biological activity in Africa. In the following excerpt, he states, “The US administration views the region as an unlimited natural reservoir of dangerous infectious agents and a testing ground for experimental medical drugs.”:

The following translated key statements and slides from the briefing were obtained from Sputnik on X:

The US military's biological presence on the African continent is expanding rapidly, according to Major General Aleksey Rtishev, Deputy Chief of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

American specialists capable of enhancing the pathogenic functions of microorganisms are actively operating in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry has unveiled which officials from the United States and various African nations are involved in the implementation of military biological programs on the African continent:

The US administration views the region as an abundant reservoir of dangerous infectious agents and a testing ground for experimental medications.

Washington is employing a biological risk management system in Africa, which has previously been tested in Georgia and Ukraine.

The following are sponsors of these biological activities, including but not limited to the Gates Foundation and Clinton Foundation:

The US is actively engaged in: Nigeria : A joint medical research center and a military medical laboratory for the armed forces were established in 2024. Kenya : The US Army Military Medical Center has deployed a network of field stations to monitor the spread of infectious diseases throughout Equatorial Africa. Senegal : A new $35 million laboratory facility is nearing completion. This project involves the same Pentagon contractors that have worked in the former Soviet Union, including Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine. Ghana and Djibouti : The US has established branches of the National Naval Medical Center and is actively addressing natural disease outbreaks and isolating pathogens.

The United States is conducting a project in 18 African countries to study the characteristics of infection occurrence and the resistance of pathogens to medical treatments.

Washington is deliberately exploiting the economic challenges faced by African nations in healthcare to organize research schemes, the general cautions.

Rtishev noted that the US fears Russia and China may expose American military and biological ploys. The United States often does not disclose the ultimate goals of its experiments to partners, who are frequently unaware of the associated risks.

In 2014, the United States illegally received Ebola virus samples exported from Sierra Leone.

Pathogens that fall into the Pentagon's area of interest later emerge as a pandemic, with American pharmaceutical companies reaping the benefits.

In summary, the Biopharmaceutical Complex operates a large network of biolabs in Africa, where dangerous gain-of-function experiments are performed and novel drugs/injections are developed/tested. There must be an immediate and complete global moratorium on gain-of-function research, along with comprehensive investigations into the growing number of U.S. and international biolabs—including their funders—that may be conducting bioweapon research, to prevent another man-made pandemic:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

