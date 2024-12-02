SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Persists in the Skull-Meninges-Brain Axis and Causes Neurological Damage
New study confirms that the Spike protein is a persistent neurotoxin.
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Rong et al has just published a study in the journal Cell Host & Microbe titled, Persistence of spike protein at the skull-meninges brain axis may contribute to the neurological sequelae of COVID-19:
Using optical clearing and imaging, Rong et al observed the accumulation of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein in the skull-meninges-brain axis of human COVID-19 patients, persisting long after viral clearance:
The authors injected only Spike protein both intravenously and into the skull marrow of mice, which were sufficient to induce neuroinflammation, proteome changes in the skull-meninges-brain axis, anxiety-like behavior, and exacerbated outcomes in mouse models of stroke and traumatic brain injury:
The authors concluded that persistent Spike protein at the brain borders may contribute to lasting neurological sequelae of COVID-19. These findings corroborate Parry et al and Hulscher et al, who both demonstrated that Spike protein is a persistent, highly toxic substance from both viral infection and vaccination. Vaccine-encoded spike protein differs from the viral version by the replacement of the amino acids lysine and valine with two or six proline amino acids, which stabilizes the spike conformation in the full-length prefusion state. Spike protein from the virus is cleaved at the S1/S2 boundary, thus causing smaller fragments. Autopsies performed after COVID-19 vaccine-induced death reveal widespread dissemination of vaccine Spike protein with no nucleocapsid in various tissues and organs:
Neurotoxic Spike protein residing in the brain helps to explain the concerning findings of Kim et al, who found that COVID-19 vaccination is associated with a 68.3% increased risk of depression, 43.9% increased risk of anxiety disorders, and 93.4% increased risk of sleep disorders:
Using mRNA to hijack cells in various organ systems to produce a highly toxic protein that persists in the body for months to years was one of the worst ideas in human history.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
I imagine that, in humans, this phenomenon would be found more commonly in those who were injected rather than merely infected because the infected would not also have the LNP to allow the spike protein to cross the blood-brain barrier.
I saw videos of Luc Montagnier, Nobel winner in virology, during the pandemic, commenting that the use of the spike protein for the mRNA vaxxes is a fundamental error, as it is the most toxic part of the virus. He raised concerns about the incidence of mad cow disease with the mRNA jabs. He mentioned the probability of ADE, and homology of the spike to human protein tissues.
In his 80’s he was demonized as out of date or just plain wrong by TV commentators and doctors, none of whom have a Nobel in anything.
Sadly, Dr Montagnier passed away so he is no longer here to offer us more insights. Terrible he was treated so shamefully at the end of his life, as were so many brilliant scientists and doctors who speak the truth about the CV19 mRNA bioweapon that was falsely called a vaccine.
May God Bless the righteous few leading us out of the morass of evil and helping people to detox from the Cv19 virus and vaxxes.