Fans of the retired boxer, Micky Ward, are familiar with his signature, devastating liver shot, which he often delivered in the midst of being down on the scorecard after taking several terrible shots to his face. The following video features a splendid example of this terrible blow (viewer discretion advised). Needless to say, Dr. McCullough would not approve of treating the liver with such callous disregard.

I thought of “Irish Micky” this morning when I saw the news that SCOTUS has overturned the 1984 Chevron decision, which inaugurated an era of so-called “Chevron Deference,” explained as follows:

At issue is a legal doctrine called Chevron deference. It came out of the 1984 case of Chevron USA v. Natural Resources Defense Council. In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that both agencies and courts must follow Congress’s laws when they are clear and unambiguous.

CBS News just published a surprisingly competent report on the decision. The decision appears to be a great victory for everyone who believes that the federal administrative state has gotten way too big and powerful in recent decades.

