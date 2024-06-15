The Senate Armed Services Committee just published its Executive Summary of U.S. Military-Industrial Complex machinations for fiscal year 2025, and it contains a major expansion of the gigantic social experiment known as the modern U.S. military. Note the third bullet point from the top under Strengthening the Joint Defense Workforce.

For thousands of years, young men and their parents have more or less accepted the old adage Dulce et decorum est Pro patria mori — that is, “How sweet and honorable it is to die for one’s country.”

I suspect that loving fathers are going to have a harder time embracing this proposition when it comes to their daughters. Fathers may be exceedingly fond of their sons, but fathers’ tenderness for their daughters is of a different emotional category.

To be sure, it’s unlikely that girls will ever be commanded to storm a machine nest in Eastern Ukraine, but the latest iteration of the National Defense Authorization Act is letting young women know that it’s possible (in an extreme and totally unnecessary war fomented by the U.S. government) they will be called upon to die for their country.

Given the sheer size of this social experiment, I find it ironic that the Committee Chairman, Jack Reed, is from the state of Rhode Island—the smallest state in the Union, smaller than the King Ranch in Texas.

The Moronic Inferno known as the Democratic Party rages unabated.

