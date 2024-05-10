By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full-length in-depth interview I had with Luke Storey in Austin, Texas on the Life Stylist.

Luke is a master podcaster with his own unique, penetrating style. I found him quietly intense and listening to learn. This quote is from his website:

“A transformative power emerges as one experiences higher levels of consciousness and physical coherence. This light shines forth from those healed, illuminating new possibilities for others seeking healing. My direct experience of adversity and the spiritual awakening it inspired have given me a deep compassion for humanity and an understanding of how to help others embody joy and vibrant health. I take a comprehensive approach to my work, employing tools and practices that support radical transformation and self-realization. My purpose is to provide a map for others to follow and to serve as a guide, leading the way forward to harmony and freedom.”

Here is an outline of the episode:

(00:00:08) Scientific Integrity & Reevaluating Early Pandemic Responses

(00:08:10) Dr. McCullough’s Protocol for Contagion Control

(00:15:31) COVID vs. Flu Mortality Analysis

(00:26:38) The Spike Protein, Vaccine Dangers & Recovery Strategies

(00:48:05) Challenges in COVID-19 Care & Alternative Healing Advice

(01:04:21) Unpacking the Post-COVID Vaccine Health Fallout

Despite his popularity with a broad, health-oriented audience, our show was censored by YouTube giving it even more cachet and undoubtedly, will command more views on other platforms.

