Texas recently passed a new law (subsequently upheld by Texas Supreme Court) that makes it illegal for healthcare providers to “affirm the child’s perception of the child’s sex if that perception is inconsistent with the child’s biological sex.” In other words, Texas doctors are prohibited from manipulating impressionable kids into wishing to be mutilated.

The new law authorizes the state to revoke doctors’ medical licenses if they prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies to children for so-called “gender affirming care.”

As was just reported in the New York Times, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton just filed a lawsuit against Dr. May Lau, a pediatrics professor at UT’s Southwestern Medical Center. The suit alleges that she treated 21 kids with hormone blockers since the law passed. She is also alleged to have “falsified medical records, prescriptions and billing records to represent that her testosterone prescriptions were for something other than transitioning a child’s biological sex or affirming a child’s belief that their gender identity is inconsistent with their biological sex.”

In the summer of 2020, when my mother developed severe COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive, her internist at UT Southwestern refused to prescribe a five-day course (200 milligrams twice per day) of hydroxychloroquine, citing the institution’s nihilistic treatment guidelines. Instead of receiving this FDA-approved medication—one the WHO’s Model List of Essential Medicines, with billions of doses tolerated over six decades—my mother was told to isolate at home and go to hospital if she could no longer breathe.

After experiencing major stress and inconvenience, we finally found an eye doctor who was willing to prescribe the medicine, and my mother felt much better a few hours after taking her third dose.

What happened to the UT Southwestern? My great grandfather, Rae Skillern was a generous benefactor of this Dallas institution when it was still known as the Southwestern Medical College. Were he alive today, he simply wouldn't believe that such spectacular, perverse crimes could be committed against minors in the name of "medicine" at this once respectable hospital and medical school.

Bravo Texas AG Ken Paxton for consistently advocating common sense, decency, and sanity. It's comforting to know that there are still a few real men left in our state institutions.

