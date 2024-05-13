In the first Star Wars film, subtitled Episode IV-A New Hope, the Galactic Empire (headed by the Emperor Palpatine) has constructed a huge space battle station called the Death Star that can generate and direct sufficient power to blow up entire planets. With this “technological terror” (as Supreme Commander Darth Vader calls it) nearing completion, the Emperor concludes that he can rule the galaxy by fear alone. He therefore dissolves the Imperial Senate, which means that “the last remnants of old republic have been swept away,” as the Grand Moff Tarkin puts it.

The film’s setup is an obvious allusion to the fall of the Roman Republic and its replacement by the direct military rule by Octavian, who was granted “augmented” power by the Senate, which thereby forfeited its own power out of fear of Octavian, who had a large and loyal army under his command.

What happened in Rome and in the film Star Wars are examples of the supreme role that military force has always played in human affairs. When push comes to shove, it’s the guy with the most armed men under his command who prevails.

Octavian, who received the honorary title “Imperator Augustus”—proved to be a fairly wise and moderate ruler in contrast to the Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars, who revels in his dictatorial power and enjoys annihilating anyone who dares question his authority.

Though the Death Star is a formidably terrifying weapon, it possesses a major vulnerability—a technical Achilles Heel. A small thermal exhaust port leads directly to the battle station’s main reactor. A perfectly placed laser shot could do sufficient damage to the reactor to cause a runaway reaction and explosion.

Even as a kid, I thought that the Death Star’s vulnerability was a bit silly, and I wondered why a man as brilliant as George Lukas didn’t come up with something a bit more creative. All the same, the film exerted an enthralling fascination on my generation, and scarcely a week goes by that I don’t think of a scene from it.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I often thought of U.S. federal agencies—in league with the Gates Foundation, the pharmaceutical industry, the mainstream media, and Silicon Valley—as composing something akin to the Galactic Empire. This vast Complex seemed to possess unlimited resources, technology, and a huge army of servants in every American institution that were as robotic and unquestioning as Imperial Storm Troopers.

A relatively small group of dissident doctors and independent investigators questioned this Empire. On the whole, they were a ragtag bunch of individualists, lacking capital and cohesion, but they nevertheless found ways to fight back. Independent media outlets, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, the Epoch Times, Substack, and Senator Ron Johnson provided invaluable assistance.

Though the Empire is immeasurably powerful and well capitalized, it nevertheless made two sloppy mistakes that have left it vulnerable.

1). It botched the cover-up of the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

2). The object of its bizarre secular religion—modified Messenger RNA Gene Therapy Injections—are not safe and effective, and no amount of propaganda can conceal this fact.

Several recent events suggest this Empire of Fraud may be on the verge of suffering a major defeat. To understand what I mean, please listen to the following conversation between Chris Cuomo and Dr. Deborah Birx. During the dark days of 2020 and 2021, both were leading voices of the Empire. Now, in what was inconceivable back then, both are conceding important key points. Especially astonishing are the following statements by Birx. I have emphasized in bold what I perceive to be the most significant.

….a lot of people were immunized that weren’t in those high-risk groups, and that’s why there has to be this transparent panel and discussion. … I do believe — and that’s what you’re getting at — were there issues with the vaccines when you immunize millions close to billions of people? Tracking that will give us critical information because … I love that you had (vaccine-injured) Sean on. And he made the point, a lot of his symptoms are similar to long covid symptoms. And that makes total sense! That happens often with immunizations. That if the natural disease can cause it, then it also can sometimes be seen in certain profiles of the vaccine. We should be studying that right now! Tell the people with long covid and vaccine reactions to come forward. Study their genetics! We’re in the 21st century. We know how to solve these issues! But we’re not bringing all the pieces we have to bear.

I suspect from this interview that the Empire’s cohesion is breaking down. The Complex is now vulnerable and may be at risk of suffering a major defeat akin to the destruction of the Death Star.

