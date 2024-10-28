As a true crime author, I have investigated multiple unnatural deaths under suspicious circumstances that were not properly investigated by the police. In my most recent book, The Meaning of Malice: On the Trail of the Black Widow of Highland Park, I investigated a woman who has long been under suspicion for murdering her third husband and possibly her first husband and the wife of her second husband’s doctor.

In the course of my four-year investigation, I assembled circumstantial and physical evidence (displayed in crime scene photos) that the suspect is indeed responsible for all three deaths. As I have learned over the years, when it comes to gathering, evaluating, and presenting evidence, precision is everything.

Donald Trump would better serve himself and his supporters if—in his interviews and speeches—he would learn to slow down and frequently remind himself that verbal precision is everything when speaking about grave matters of law and order.

To understand what I mean, consider Trump’s recent interview with Maria Bartiromo on her weekend show, Sunday Morning Futures, in which he spoke about “the enemy within” and possibly using the National Guard or even the regular military to deal with “the enemy within.”

As someone whose family restaurant was shot up during the George Floyd riots in 2020—and as someone who recently narrated a documentary film on KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov—I understand what Trump means when he speaks about “the enemy within.” However, he ought to know by now that when it comes to speaking about extraordinarily sensitive matters with hundreds of pundits waiting to pounce on his every word, he must choose his words with the utmost care.

Trump makes a great deal of trouble for himself and for his supporters by failing to internalize this principle.

Dear Mr. Trump, please stop sticking your foot in your mouth.

