As always, I carefully read the comments to my morning post, The Devil is in the Details. It seems to me that a presidential race is like a boxing match, especially in key states in which victory may be decided by a narrow margin of voters.

I have studied the history of boxing, and I have never heard of a single trainer who simply praised his fighter and remained silent about his mistakes. Sycophancy never helped anyone to improve at anything.

To understand what I mean, watch Juan Marquez knock out Manny Pacquiao in 2012. Manny persistently relied on his greater speed and kept stepping in with a lazy jab and a lazy left guard. Marquez noticed this and waited for the opportune moment to strike one of the most brutal KOs in boxing history. Manny’s was a totally unnecessary and easily correctable mistake.

Likewise, Trump’s interview with Maria Bartiromo contained numerous sloppy mistakes on the subject of using the military against “the enemies within.” Such mistakes are totally unnecessary and they supply valuable ammunition to his opponents.

I have always defended Trump because I believe he will uphold and defend the Constitution. I am confident in stating that its author, James Madison, would share my conviction that Trump should be extremely careful with his words when he talks about using the military at home. Anyone who aspires to be elected President of the United States should be extremely careful in his choice of words when he speaks about using the military for any purpose at home or abroad.

