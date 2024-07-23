The Great Credulity Test
Rep. Eli Crane visits attempted assassination rooftop and records the site of a mass psychology experiment.
What percentage of the American electorate will believe anything their preferred political regime tells them?
Rep. Eli Crane (Arizona) just tweeted a video documenting his visit to the rooftop on which Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Who will believe that the failure to secure this building or to intervene after Crooks climbed onto its roof with a rifle was just a matter of incompetence?
This is the equivalent of a commercial airline captain and ground crew fueling a fully loaded passenger aircraft with only enough fuel to fly halfway from Los Angeles to Honolulu. After the plane ditches in the middle of the Pacific with the loss of everyone on board, the airline’s senior management claims that the failure to adhere to standard fueling procedure was a matter of human error.
The federal government has lost ALL credibility. Reduce the corrupt, self-worshipping, bloated, criminal, Administrative State by 75%, yes 75%, and reconfigure the remaining structure to serve the U.S. Constitution and thus, We the People. Time is of the essence.
Incompetence or planned sinister, evil motive? Incompetence at this level is impossible