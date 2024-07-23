What percentage of the American electorate will believe anything their preferred political regime tells them?

Rep. Eli Crane (Arizona) just tweeted a video documenting his visit to the rooftop on which Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Who will believe that the failure to secure this building or to intervene after Crooks climbed onto its roof with a rifle was just a matter of incompetence?

This is the equivalent of a commercial airline captain and ground crew fueling a fully loaded passenger aircraft with only enough fuel to fly halfway from Los Angeles to Honolulu. After the plane ditches in the middle of the Pacific with the loss of everyone on board, the airline’s senior management claims that the failure to adhere to standard fueling procedure was a matter of human error.

