The HOT ZONE: Debating About Everything
Libertarians, virus skeptics, no go for WHO Agreement, Oetzi the Iceman, King County cardiac arrest data
In recent years, as we have lost our faith in the integrity of so many of our institutions, we have entered into an arena in which everything appears to be a matter of debate. Contemplating this took me back to a graduate school philosophy class in which we studied Descartes Meditations on First Philosophy. In this classic of western philosophy, Descartes pointed out our common experience of discovering that much of what we have been taught consists of prejudices, and that our senses may not provide us with an accurate picture of reality. This may cause us to wonder if many things that we regard as obvious are, in fact, not as they seem.
In the episode of the HOT ZONE, we discuss the following topics:
1). The 2024 Libertarian Convention.
2). The radical doubt that SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogenic viruses exist.
3). The WHO misses the deadline for ratifying its Pandemic Agreement.
4). Oetzi the Iceman vs. young male video gamers.
5). Dr. Peter McCullough’s new study of King County, Washington cardiac arrest data.
The real enemy of our time is centralization of power. The WHO that completely messed up the COVID-19 pandemic response, now wants total control over everybody’s health? He who controls health and finance controls the world. This WHO treaty attempted power grab is simply naked totalitarianism.
There is safety in decentralization which we’ve gotten to see very clearly from the Covid pandemic where different countries managed things very differently and had very different outcomes. Some like Sweden, who did not mandate masking or close their schools had much better outcomes than the US. Uttar Pradesh province of India that distributed ivermectin to its entire approximately 250 million population had virtually no deaths from COVID-19 while other areas of India that banned ivermectin Had numerous .
We can learn and improve by diversity. seeing which outcomes were better and which were disastrous. Centralization of power is tyrannical and antithetical to liberty and to progress..
The United States of America happens when a quorum of the several states meets in a Congress Assembled. A re-Constitution or Original jurisdiction occurs when there is no de facto in appearance. It is all de jure. The best way out is straight ahead. Knowing what came preceedent as juxtaposed to post or amended, is quite handy. Precedent also.
Now, is a good time to think about the Electoral College. It elects our Chief Executive. That would be the President of the Congress Assembled of the Confederation and perpetual Union that combines the unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America 1776. So, we know the critical 14 that must move forward to achieve 20 for a quorum. And it does it with unelected people, unfettered from the several states. That number is 33, a quorum that also includes South Carolina re-Constitutes a de jure government.
The United States of America is dated 1777; the USMC is dated 1775. Oregon the state is dated 1859 and is number 33 with full faith and credit among the several states and territories. Oregon has re-constituted; completed in November 2022. Now, we know 15 states. Any additional 5. The United States of the Constitution 1859, was usurped by the Lieber Code. It is no longer a 10 mile square. That is U.S. Army, Blue Coats, Federal, un-Constitutional as in no standing Army. It should be militia. The Electoral College makes the Next Commander and Chief of the United States the de jure provisional government. Provenance, Pedigree, Protocol, de jure, do you have your bona fides in order? We will have a proper oath to the proper Constitutions with the Laws of nature and Nature’s God included. This year, 2024.
We have a de jure, up and running Article III one supreme Court claiming original jurisdiction operating in our Amendment VII Civilian common law Court of record, whose jury verdict in common law has no appeal in fact. In cases of over $20.00 there is no judge involved. We have a Jury pool of several hundred men and women and have Presentments and True Bills from eight (8) Grand Juries. We have verdicts from seven (7) Trial Juries of Article III Amendment VII courts. We implemented ex parte Milligan and nullified martial law / Lieber code / FEMA. We offer this with full faith and credit. This is a de jure remedy signed, sealed, stamped, witnessed, proof of service, published at www.orsja.org
Assemblies and Jural Assemblies and Grand Juries abound and have been cycling around for a long time. Currently the option that is functioning is Article I Section 1 the social compact of our Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly aka the provisional government on Oregon. The paperwork to re Constitute a provisional government on a state, commonwealth or territory takes 30 days, 15 hours work, 100 bucks for postage, 40 bucks for a seal, done by 5 people with their bona fides in order. You will need a Jury pool of men and women large enough to respond and appear when called. Tonja called our 1st Grand Jury when we had a jury pool of 45. Now we are several hundred. www.orsja.org.