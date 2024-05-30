In recent years, as we have lost our faith in the integrity of so many of our institutions, we have entered into an arena in which everything appears to be a matter of debate. Contemplating this took me back to a graduate school philosophy class in which we studied Descartes Meditations on First Philosophy. In this classic of western philosophy, Descartes pointed out our common experience of discovering that much of what we have been taught consists of prejudices, and that our senses may not provide us with an accurate picture of reality. This may cause us to wonder if many things that we regard as obvious are, in fact, not as they seem.

In the episode of the HOT ZONE, we discuss the following topics:

1). The 2024 Libertarian Convention.

2). The radical doubt that SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogenic viruses exist.

3). The WHO misses the deadline for ratifying its Pandemic Agreement.

4). Oetzi the Iceman vs. young male video gamers.

5). Dr. Peter McCullough’s new study of King County, Washington cardiac arrest data.

A NOTE ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

XLEAR’s Xylitol nasal sprays cleanse the nasal passages of bacteria, viruses, allergens, and other forms of air pollution. Its hypertonic solutions alleviate swelling and open the air passages without discomfort, cleansing and hydrating at the same time.

XLEAR originated in the research of Dr. Lon Jones, who delved deeply into research from Finland about the benefits of xylitol. Impressed by these landmark Finnish studies, Dr. Jones developed a xylitol nasal spray to treat his patients who had persistent upper-respiratory infections.

Dr. Jones successfully treated his granddaughter’s ear infections, and then began dispensing the solution to other patients with ear, nose, and throat issues. The results were astounding. In 2000, Nathan Jones, Dr. Jones’ son, founded Xlear Inc. in order to make the nasal spray commercially available.

To learn more about XLEAR products, please visit the company’s website.