This morning, as I was perusing reader comments, I noticed that some took exception to my characterization of Trump as “the lesser of two evils.” A few commentators assured me that “Trump is not evil.” Others pointed out that my essay on the “debate” did not take into consideration that Robert Kennedy, Jr. is running as a third candidate.

To set the record straight: I have long believed and stated in this column that Robert Kennedy is a far more attractive candidate than Biden and Trump, but he wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate. Thus, when I wrote my post last night—right after the embarrassing spectacle—I was thinking about the two men I’d just watched.

As for my characterization of Trump as “the lesser of two evils”—the expression goes back to Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics, in which he remarked:

For the lesser evil can be seen in comparison with the greater evil as a good, since this lesser evil is preferable to the greater one, and whatever preferable is good.

In our strange era in which our government frequently conjures a trillion dollars out of thin air to throw at the latest nonsensical project, it’s easy to forget that life is one long series of trade-offs. Every day, responsible adults who don’t receive state largesse must make hard choices, even though none of the possibilities presented are especially attractive or pleasant.

I do NOT believe that Donald Trump is an evil man, but nor do I believe that he is especially attractive or capable. If he were especially capable, he would have done a better job of vanquishing the assorted dragons and serpents he’s been contending with since 2016. It’s not enough to complain about the depravity of his opponents. Saint George didn’t complain about the dragon—he slayed the dragon!

Thank God it’s Friday, when a bit of levity seems fitting.

Share