The all encompassing influence of the pharmaceutical industry—peddling patented medicines for premium prices—has generally led modern, western man to believe that only compounds originating in a laboratory can have true value for treating acute and chronic disease.

This is an entirely false notion. In fact, eleven percent of the WHO’s list of 252 Essential Medicines were found in flowering plants. As pharmacology professor, Dr. Ciddi Veeresham, noted in his paper Natural products derived from plants as a source of drugs:

Nature, the master of craftsman of molecules created almost an inexhaustible array of molecular entities. It stands as an infinite resource for drug development, novel chemotypes and pharmacophores, and scaffolds for amplification into efficacious drugs for a multitude of disease indications and other valuable bioactive agents.

Nattokinase is just such a molecule. As Weng, Yao et al. wrote in their 2017 paper:

Natto, a fermented soybean product, has been consumed as a traditional food in Japan for thousands of years. Nattokinase (NK), a potent blood-clot dissolving protein used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, is produced by the bacterium Bacillus subtilis during the fermentation of soybeans to produce Natto. NK has been extensively studied in Japan, Korea, and China. Recently, the fibrinolytic (anti-clotting) capacity of NK has been recognized by Western medicine. … Nattokinase (NK) is not related to any of the known kinases. NK is a serine protease purified and extracted from natto, a traditional Japanese food produced from the fermentation of soybeans with the bacterium, Bacillus subtilis. Natto is regarded as a fibrinolytic miracle food. In 1980, Hiroyuki Sumi, a Japanese researcher at the Chicago University Medical School, discovered that natto can dissolve artificial fibrin. Sumi and his team extracted an enzyme from natto that not only degraded fibrin but also a plasmin substrate. He named this novel, fibrinolytic enzyme “nattokinase.”

As soon as it became clear that COVID-19 vaccines are pro-inflammatory and pro-thrombotic, Dr. Peter McCullough and other investigative scholars began scouring the world’s literature for any kind of readily available compound that could help to prevent dangerous blood clots from forming.

Nattokinase quickly became a molecule of great interest because the Japanese people have been consuming it for centuries, which may be a significant factor in why—of all large national populations on earth—they enjoy the greatest longevity. While the people of Monaco live longer on average, the living conditions that prevail in the tiny, ultra-wealthy enclave of 36,000 people are not comparable to those affecting a large population.

Not only has Nattokinase been proven to dissolve blood clots, but also arterial plaque. In our current era of misguided, mass vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA gene transfer shots, Nattokinase is showing great promise as an agent for dissolving the foreign and toxic spike protein, which may be produced in uncontrolled amounts for an uncontrolled period of time by the experimental injections. In 2022, Tanikawa and colleagues published their research paper titled Degradative Effect of Nattokinase on Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2. As they noted in their Abstract:

SARS-CoV-2 has a spike protein (S protein), and cleavage of the S protein is essential for viral entry. Nattokinase is produced by Bacillus subtilis var. natto and is beneficial to human health. In this study, we examined the effect of nattokinase on the S protein of SARS-CoV-2. When cell lysates transfected with S protein were incubated with nattokinase, the S protein was degraded in a dose- and time-dependent manner. Immunofluorescence analysis showed that S protein on the cell surface was degraded when nattokinase was added to the culture medium. Thus, our findings suggest that nattokinase exhibits potential for the inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection via S protein degradation.

For the last several months, Dr. McCullough and I have both taken Nattokinase capsules on a daily basis. We believe there is sufficient evidence of its benefit for cardiovascular health and for its apparent ability to dissolve the toxic spike protein to make this daily nutritional supplement a no brainer.

Nattokinase formulas may also contain Turmeric (derived from curcumin) and Bromelain (derived from pineapple) which also have potent, anti-inflammatory properties.

