Aloha from Maui, where I am following up on my earlier investigation of the Lahaina Fire. News of the New Year’s Eve disaster in New Orleans rhymed with the Lahaina disaster (as well as the disasters of September 11, 2001 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005).

At a dinner party last night, my host told me about his sister-in-law, who, in April 2020, suffered from a racing heart and rapid breathing. With the benefit of hindsight, it now seems probable she having an anxiety attack from the daily barrage of news about the purported horrors of COVID-19. However, at the time, her family was worried that her shortness of breath was from the dread coronavirus, so they took her to hospital.

In spite of being ambulatory with normal blood oxygen saturation when she was admitted, she was intubated and put on a ventilator the next day. When my host’s wife caught wind of this, she tried to intervene, which initiated a major conflict with the hospital. Ultimately she prevailed in extracting her sister from the hospital death trap, but the intubation and ventilation seemed to have done some kind of neurological damage, and her sister died two years later.

We now know that the CARES ACT of March 25, 2020 incentivized hospitals to code patients as suffering from COVID-19 and to place them on ventilators as quickly as possible.

Since those dark days of 2020, while pondering the official pandemic response, I’ve often been reminded of what the Joker tells Batman during the interrogation scene in Batman: The Dark Knight.

Since 2001, we’ve witnessed a series of catastrophes that were predictable and predicted in the clearest possible terms.

9/11 Terrorist Attacks (New York & Washington)

Hurricane Katrina (New Orleans 2005) LSU Professor Warns Years in Advance.

Lahaina Fire (Maui 2023): Everyone With Brain Understood Risk Since 2018.

Bourbon Street Attack (New Orleans, New Year’s Eve 2024): City Officials Warned in 2019.

Superintendent of New Orleans Police Anne Kirkpatrick was previously the Oakland Chief of Police until she was fired in 2020. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell appointed her Superintendent in 2023

Is the state—both at the federal and state levels—a malevolent clown or an uncaring moron?

