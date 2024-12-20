by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A few months ago, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched the propaganda campaign “Risk Less. Do More.” in a desperate attempt to increase vaccine uptake:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Pan Respiratory Virus (PRV) Public Education Campaign (PEC), also called Risk Less. Do More., is a national, integrated effort to increase awareness of, confidence in, and uptake of vaccines that reduce severe illness from influenza (flu), COVID-19, and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in at-risk populations. The campaign will also: Help limit the spread of these viruses in all populations by informing people about effective prevention measures they can take.

Deliver research-based messages through paid, earned, and owned media including TV, radio, print, social, other digital, and out-of-home platforms.

Partner with national, state, and local organizations to ensure that all audiences have access to information that can help them avoid illness and protect themselves, their families, and their communities from highly contagious respiratory viruses.

The official HHS YouTube channel reveals that they have already disseminated over 80 “Risk Less. Do More.” propaganda videos. Here are some examples:

The videos attempt to manipulate people and induce strong emotions through:

Fear

“Make sure your house isn’t haunted by severe flu and COVID-19”:

Love

“Last year, flu and COVID-19 interrupted nearly 1 million love stories”:

Maternal Instincts

“You’d do anything to protect your baby.”

These manipulative attempts to increase vaccine uptake have almost completely failed, as a recent CDC report found that the vast majority of adults reject ACIP guidelines, refusing COVID-19 genetic booster shots with no human data, as well as flu and RSV vaccines:

None of the videos address known risks, such as myocarditis, or acknowledge the substantial evidence of serious pregnancy concerns, negative efficacy, excess mortality, and DNA contamination associated with COVID-19 mRNA injections. The “Risk Less. Do More.” propaganda campaign illustrates the immense need for an HHS administration rooted in real science and facts, operating independently of Big Pharma influence.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

