I woke up this morning to several e-mails and texts in response to my post last night about the new book White Rural Rage.

What are we to make of 21st Century America’s obsession with race? Whenever my younger brother—a middle aged white man who lives in a rural area—seeks self-knowledge, he tunes into NPR to listen to its programming about race in America. Not long ago, he was surprised to learn that lawn maintenance is a form of white privilege.

“After working 60-hour weeks for 12 years to afford a nice home with nice landscaping, I was surprised to hear that by maintaining my lawn, I am exercising white privilege,” he told me the other day. “Can I relinquish this privilege by letting the weeds grow?”

Redemption: The Cessation of White Privilege

Why do people at places like NPR wish to perpetuate racial classifications of humanity? Racial doctrine had commercial utility for British and European colonists in the New World who wanted to get rich as Planters but lacked sufficient labor to do so. By asserting that dark-skinned people from Africa were racially inferior, they rationalized using these people as slave labor.

Today, we see the same racial classification of humanity, though now it is the “white race” that is deemed morally and intellectually inferior by virtue of their biological classification. I wonder what is the utility—that is, what is being gained—by perpetuating racial classifications and stereotypes?

