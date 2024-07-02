Therapeutic Nanobodies Against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein
New Biotechnology Brings Hope for Future Outbreaks and Post-Acute Sequalae after Infection and Vaccination
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Patients feel sick with post-acute sequalae after SARS-CoV-2 infection and repeated COVID-19 vaccination because of residual Spike protein in blood and tissues. The principles of detoxification call for enzymes to assist in the breakdown of the engineered protein.
A new approach could be to use part of an antibody to bind to the Spike protein in order to neutralize its effect and potentially set the complex up for clearance by the kidneys into urine.
Yang et al recently reported on “nanobodies” as new advantageous forms of synthesized antibody fragments that would have the advantage of penetrating spaces that allow small molecular entities but not larger ones.
“Nanobodies, also called natural single-domain antibodies, comprise the antigen-binding region (i.e., VHH) derived from the variable domain of camelid heavy-chain antibodies (HCAbs) (Fig. 4A). Different from conventional antibodies or fragments (i.e., fragment antigen binding region (Fab) or single-chain variable fragment (scFv)) (Fig. 4B), nanobodies have unique properties, which include small size (~ 15 kDa), strong binding affinity (for target antigens), good tissue penetration, good solubility and stability, and high resistance to extreme conditions, such as low pH and high temperature [70]. What distinguishes nanobodies from the variable heavy chain (VH) of conventional antibodies is the fact that nanobodies have a long complementarity determining region 3 (CDR3), which allows them access to cavities or epitopes unreachable by conventional antibodies.”
Nanobodies should be a biotechnology explored to treat long-COVID/ vaccine injury syndrome. If proven safe and effective in Spike binding, nanobodies could either lead off or assist McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification as the fundamental approach in large prospective, randomized, double-blind trials funded by the US HHS Biden Administration Long-COVID research program. Yang discloses more than a dozen nanobodies developed against the Spike protein and suggests they could be given by intranasal, inhalation, or intravenous administration.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Yang Y, Li F, Du L. Therapeutic nanobodies against SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogenic human coronaviruses. J Nanobiotechnology. 2024 May 31;22(1):304. doi: 10.1186/s12951-024-02573-7. PMID: 38822339; PMCID: PMC11140877.
Oh what a web we weave when a criminal cabal forces untested, unsafe, ineffective, injurious, experimental injections on a population BY FORCE.
The title of the paper drives home the point that antibodies can be introduced into the body as THERAPEUTIC. In fact, decades ago, the military acknowledged that the introduction of antibodies created from convalesced individuals that had been naturally exposed to toxins or pathogens are the best countermeasure. This is why antivenoms administered after snake or insect bites can be lifesaving. We also saw how the emergency administration of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 saved lives.
Our fatal mistake was spreading the lie that the injection of parts of pathogens or messages to make those parts could be PROPHYLACTIC and prevent the infection. This procedure not only doesn’t prevent infections, but it also encourages them through antibody dependent enhancement of infection, and worsens the symptoms through antibody dependent enhancement of disease mechanisms.
There might be some promise in the therapeutic introduction of these smaller targeted antibodies if they are pure and do not result in autoimmune issues.
https://drkevinstillwagon.substack.com/p/the-power-of-antibodies