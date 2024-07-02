By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Patients feel sick with post-acute sequalae after SARS-CoV-2 infection and repeated COVID-19 vaccination because of residual Spike protein in blood and tissues. The principles of detoxification call for enzymes to assist in the breakdown of the engineered protein.

A new approach could be to use part of an antibody to bind to the Spike protein in order to neutralize its effect and potentially set the complex up for clearance by the kidneys into urine.

Yang et al recently reported on “nanobodies” as new advantageous forms of synthesized antibody fragments that would have the advantage of penetrating spaces that allow small molecular entities but not larger ones.

“Nanobodies, also called natural single-domain antibodies, comprise the antigen-binding region (i.e., VHH) derived from the variable domain of camelid heavy-chain antibodies (HCAbs) (Fig. 4A). Different from conventional antibodies or fragments (i.e., fragment antigen binding region (Fab) or single-chain variable fragment (scFv)) (Fig. 4B), nanobodies have unique properties, which include small size (~ 15 kDa), strong binding affinity (for target antigens), good tissue penetration, good solubility and stability, and high resistance to extreme conditions, such as low pH and high temperature [70]. What distinguishes nanobodies from the variable heavy chain (VH) of conventional antibodies is the fact that nanobodies have a long complementarity determining region 3 (CDR3), which allows them access to cavities or epitopes unreachable by conventional antibodies.”

Nanobodies should be a biotechnology explored to treat long-COVID/ vaccine injury syndrome. If proven safe and effective in Spike binding, nanobodies could either lead off or assist McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification as the fundamental approach in large prospective, randomized, double-blind trials funded by the US HHS Biden Administration Long-COVID research program. Yang discloses more than a dozen nanobodies developed against the Spike protein and suggests they could be given by intranasal, inhalation, or intravenous administration.

Yang Y, Li F, Du L. Therapeutic nanobodies against SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogenic human coronaviruses. J Nanobiotechnology. 2024 May 31;22(1):304. doi: 10.1186/s12951-024-02573-7. PMID: 38822339; PMCID: PMC11140877.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

