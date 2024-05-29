A friend in Paris recently texted me to say that he’s not looking forward to this summer’s Olympic Games and wants to evacuate the city before they begin in July. For various reasons, he’s having a hard time getting excited about the event.

I thought of him when I saw the Yahoo News story Three French Drag Queens Are Carrying the Country’s Olympic Torch, illustrated with the following photograph.

The report reminded me of a thought I’ve been turning over in my mind for many years—that is, when subversive gestures become the Establishment Norm, they cease being interesting, titillating, and meaningful. Instead they become boring, tedious, and depressing.

Back in the 1940s, the French novelist and playwright, Jean Genet, was genuinely subversive in his celebration of homosexual criminals. If he were alive today, I suspect he would object to subversion being normalized by the the state.

At this point we have become so inured to the barrage of gender nonsense that a truly subversive gesture would be for beautiful and gifted female athletes to bear the Olympic torch in France. The athletic maidens would represent the Power and Glory of True Womanhood Subverting Official Gender Claptrap.

