As I noted in my recent post, A Monstrous Criminal Organization, WPATH—the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) consists of doctors who have profited from the industrial-scale mutilation of children. As the leaked minutes of one of their meetings revealed, these doctors know damn well that true informed consent from pre-pubescents and adolescents is impossible.

Reading the leaked minutes reminded me of the passage in Genesis in which God tells Abraham that he intends to take out the entire city of Sodom because its residents are so given to iniquity. The story strikes me as the most dramatic loss of patience in all of literature—an expression of the sentiment that there is simply no hope for these people.

The good news is that the tide appears to be turning on this infernal quango. The renowned British pediatrician, Dr. Hilary Cass, just submitted her Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People to the NHS, which commissioned the review.

Though her language is clinical and diplomatic, her message is clear: the entire project of “gender-affirming care” in children and adolescents is built on assertions and assumptions that have no basis in scientific knowledge.

Highlights from her report as as follows:

While a considerable amount of research has been published in this field, systematic evidence reviews demonstrated the poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.

The rationale for early puberty suppression remains unclear, with weak evidence regarding the impact on gender dysphoria, mental or psychosocial health. The effect on cognitive and psychosexual development remains unknown.

The use of masculinising / feminising hormones in those under the age of 18 also presents many unknowns, despite their longstanding use in the adult transgender population. The lack of long-term follow-up data on those commencing treatment at an earlier age means we have inadequate information about the range of outcomes for this group.

Clinicians are unable to determine with any certainty which children and young people will go on to have an enduring trans identity.

For most young people, a medical pathway will not be the best way to manage their gender-related distress. For those young people for whom a medical pathway is clinically indicated, it is not enough to provide this without also addressing wider mental health and/or psychosocially challenging problems.

Innovation is important if medicine is to move forward, but there must be a proportionate level of monitoring, oversight and regulation that does not stifle progress, while preventing creep of unproven approaches into clinical practice. Innovation must draw from and contribute to the evidence base.

To be sure, every adult of ordinary prudence on the planet already understood all of the above. In addition to being moral imbeciles, the infernal “gender-affirming” quango reminds me of the scientists on the island of Laputa in Gulliver’s Travels, who busy themselves with “projects” such as extracting sunbeams from cucumbers. Their intellect has come completely unmoored from common sense.

It’s a testament to the mesmerizing power of propaganda and money that the project of “gender-affirming” medicine for children and adolescents ever came into existence.

“Scientists” of Laputa spend most of their time trying to gaze at celestial bodies.

