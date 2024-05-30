As CBS News just reported:

The jury in former President Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in New York has found him guilty on all counts, making him the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime. The jury of 12 New Yorkers found that Trump violated the law by falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. They found him guilty on all 34 counts he faced. The verdict was handed down in the Manhattan courtroom where Trump has been on trial for the past six weeks. The presumptive Republican nominee for president is now also a convicted felon. The jury sided with prosecutors who said that Trump authorized the plan to falsify checks and related records in an effort to prevent voters from learning of an alleged sexual encounter with Daniels. Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the conspiracy spanned his 2016 campaign and continued well into his first year in the White House. Trump denied having sex with Daniels and pleaded not guilty.

The trial and guilty verdict reminds me of the Blomberg–Fritsch Affair in Germany in 1938. As Wikipedia summarized the affair:

The Blomberg–Fritsch affair, also known as the Blomberg–Fritsch crisis (German: Blomberg–Fritsch–Krise), was the name given to two related scandals in early 1938 that resulted in the subjugation of the German Armed Forces (Wehrmacht) to Adolf Hitler. As documented in the Hossbach Memorandum, Hitler had been dissatisfied with the two high-ranking military officials concerned, Werner von Blomberg and Werner von Fritsch, regarding them as too hesitant with the war preparations he demanded. As a result, a marriage scandal and a manufactured accusation of homosexuality were used to remove Blomberg and Fritsch, respectively.

The removal of these two ranking officers eliminated lingering military opposition to the policies of the National Socialist Party, and ended the German military’s independence from the party.

Again to quote Wikipedia:

Members of the German officer corps were appalled at the mistreatment of Fritsch, and at the next meeting, Himmler, Göring, and even Hitler might have come under pressure from them, as the case against Fritsch was seen as weak. The successful annexation (Anschluss) of Austria shortly thereafter, however, silenced the critics. Beck resigned on 18 August 1938 and Rundstedt obtained permission to retire in October 1938.

I suspect that if there are any Republicans who truly object to this judicial intrigue against Trump, they will prove as ineffectual as the German officer corps in protesting it. Like the National Socialist Party in Germany in 1938, the Democratic Party machine seems to have a mysterious and sinister hold on power. Increasingly I wonder if Congressmen are being blackmailed by an operator reminiscent of the evil genius Reinhard Heydrich, who amassed files on everyone who could potentially oppose the regime.

