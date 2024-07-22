For at least two minutes, two counter-sniper teams scoped the ridge of the roof, the opposite slope of which Thomas Matthew Crooks was creeping up with his rifle. While watching this bizarre spectacle, I kept asking myself why the Secret Service didn’t employ a drone to buzz around and monitor rooftops around the event. A twelve-year-old boy with a cheap drone could have had it hovering over Crooks and recording his location in a matter of seconds.

While the Secret Service apparently couldn’t muster a drone, Thomas Matthew Crooks flew his own over the rally site just a few hours before the event. First reported in the Wall Street Journal and echoed in ZeroHedge, the report provides yet more stunning evidence that security was simply withheld from Donald Trump.

The incident reminds me of the 1953 play, Biedermann and the Arsonists, by Max Frisch. The play’s protagonist, a businessman named Gottlieb Biedermann, reads in the paper that arsonists are afoot in his town. Their modus operandi is to introduce themselves as door-to-door salesmen in need of overnight accommodations, and to talk the house owners into allowing them to stay in the attic, where they then set fire to the house. Mr. Biedermann marvels that anyone could be so gullible, and he is confident that he would never be taken in by such an obvious trick.

The arsonists then arrive at his house and persuade Mr. and Mrs. Biedermann to allow them to stay in their attic. In a key scene, one of the arsonists proclaims, “The best disguise, even better than humor and sentimentality, is the truth, because no one believes it.”

The naive couple can’t see what is about to happen to them precisely because it is so out in the open. They mistakenly assume that such perfidy would be cleverly concealed and not hiding in plain sight. The arsonists then set the house on fire, which spreads to the neighboring houses and burns down the entire town. In the final scene Mr. and Mrs. Biedermann are transported to the gates of hell, where they encounter the arsonists, who introduce themselves as the Devil and his companion Beelzebub.

“Never mind me crawling up this roof with a rifle. I’m just an armed spectator.”

